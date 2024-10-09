I am blown away by Copilot+ PC performance and battery life — Here are 4 for less than $1,000 on Prime Day

Some of our best AI PC picks are on discount right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and it's never been a better time to buy a Copilot+ PC.

While I'm still not sold on the benefits of the Copilot+ AI features, Microsoft's high-end AI PC standards equate to a fantastic balance of computing power and battery life longevity, which is hard to argue.

So, as our resident AI PC expert, I've pulled a list of my top four Copilot+ PCs that are now on sale for under $1,000.

The best deal on a Copilot+ PC is the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for $799 at Best Buy, which saves $550. If you'd prefer a larger storage capacity, you can opt for the Acer Swift 14 AI for $899 at Amazon, which saves $300.

One of our favorite Copilot+ PCs and the laptop with the best battery life, the Dell XPS 13 (9345), is also on sale for just $999 at Dell, a savings of $200. If you want a larger OLED display, the Asus Vivobook S15 is on sale for just $999 at Amazon, a savings of $200.

Check our ongoing coverage for more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, on sale October 8 and 9.

Get these 4 Copilot+ PCs for under $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $799 @ Best Buy Save $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and enjoy Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon Elite X chipset for less. The Galaxy Book4 Edge AI is an ideal computing companion. It is excellent for multitasking or heavy usage. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is intended to be a MacBook killer, complete with a fantastic AMOLED display. At just $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal we've seen all day. Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120 Hz AMOLED display, Windows 11 Home, Copilot+ AI.

Acer Swift 14 AI

Acer Swift 14 AI: $1,199 $899 @ Amazon Save $300 on the Acer Swift 14 AI at Amazon, getting a pretty solid discount on one of the latest AI PCs. In our review of the Acer Swift 14 AI, we were impressed with its light chassis, aluminum build, and solid performance. However, the real benefit of the Swift 14 AI is its battery life, offering over 14 hours of uptime on a single charge. With $300 off with a 2.5K display and 1TB of storage, the Swift 14 AI has it all. Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 14.5-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz LCD touchscreen display, Windows 11 Home, Copilot+ AI.

Dell XPS 13 (9345)

Dell XPS 13 (9345): $1,199 $999 @ Dell Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite. At just $999, this is the lowest price point for the XPS 13 (9345) so far. This Copilot+ PC lasted an impressive 19 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test and is the longest-lasting laptop we've seen this year. We were blown away by the svelte design and astounding battery life in our XPS 13 (9345) review. At $200 off, the Snapdragon X Elite model is the best XPS 13 to buy right now. Features: Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-80-100) processor, 16GB memory, 512GB SSD, 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Windows 11 Home, Copilot+ AI.

Asus Vivobook S15