Hurry! The MacBook Pro M2 just dropped $400 at Best Buy

Today's Best Buy MacBook deals take up to $400 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. If you want the cheaper alternative to the latest $1,599 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, listen up. For a limited time, you can get the 512GB model 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 for just $1,099 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,499, that's $400 in savings and $50 shy of its all-time low price. If you're on a smaller budget, Best Buy also offers the base model M2 MacBook Pro for just $999 ($300 off).

Despite being overshadowed by the MacBook Pro M3, the MacBook Pro M2 is still a powerhouse in its own right. In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award for its stellar overall and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its excellent battery life which lasted more than 18 hours during testing. Business pros, college students, and creators will benefit from the MacBook Pro M2's super-fast SSD, great webcam, and comfortable keyboard.

Now starting at just under $1,000, the M2 MacBook Pro is a wise choice for power- users.

Today's best MacBook Pro M2 deal