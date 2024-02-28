Hurry! The MacBook Pro M2 just dropped $400 at Best Buy
Save $400 on the M2 MacBook Pro at Best Buy today
Today's Best Buy MacBook deals take up to $400 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. If you want the cheaper alternative to the latest $1,599 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, listen up. For a limited time, you can get the 512GB model 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 for just $1,099 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,499, that's $400 in savings and $50 shy of its all-time low price. If you're on a smaller budget, Best Buy also offers the base model M2 MacBook Pro for just $999 ($300 off).
Despite being overshadowed by the MacBook Pro M3, the MacBook Pro M2 is still a powerhouse in its own right. In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award for its stellar overall and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its excellent battery life which lasted more than 18 hours during testing. Business pros, college students, and creators will benefit from the MacBook Pro M2's super-fast SSD, great webcam, and comfortable keyboard.
Now starting at just under $1,000, the M2 MacBook Pro is a wise choice for power- users.
Today's best MacBook Pro M2 deal
Apple MacBook Pro M2
Was:
$1,499
Now: $1,099 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $400 on the M2 MacBook Pro at Best Buy
Key features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID
Product launched: October 2022
Price history: Just $50 shy of its all-time low price, this is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for this M2 MacBook Pro configuration
Cheaper alternative: MacBook Pro M2 for $999
Reviews consensus: Most reviews agree that the M2 MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance and impressive battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop that for power-hungry productivity demands. The M2 MacBook Pro's configuration is best for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop for browsing the web, managing emails, and streaming content.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
By Hilda Scott