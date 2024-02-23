Hurry! Save $750 on the top-shelf Surface Pro 9 while you still can

Microsoft is currently slashing up to $750 off the Surface Pro 9 which hints that the Surface Pro 10 is brewing. If you want a flexible device that can tackle demanding tasks, the Surface Pro 9 should be on your radar. It's one of the best 2-in-1s for productivity and converts into a laptop with an optional detachable Surface Pro keyboard — sold separately for $140.

For a limited time, you can get the 1TB model Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and 32GB RAM for $1,849 at the Microsoft Store. Typically $2,599, that's a staggering $750 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this high-tier configuration. In fact, it's one of the best Surface deals we've seen so far this year.

If you've waited this long to snag the Surface Pro 9 due to price, don't miss Microsoft's sale. This deal ends Feb. 25, so I recommend you snag it while you still can.

Today's best Surface Pro 9 deal