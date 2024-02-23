Hurry! Save $750 on the top-shelf Surface Pro 9 while you still can
Save $750 on the versatile Surface Pro 9
Microsoft is currently slashing up to $750 off the Surface Pro 9 which hints that the Surface Pro 10 is brewing. If you want a flexible device that can tackle demanding tasks, the Surface Pro 9 should be on your radar. It's one of the best 2-in-1s for productivity and converts into a laptop with an optional detachable Surface Pro keyboard — sold separately for $140.
For a limited time, you can get the 1TB model Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and 32GB RAM for $1,849 at the Microsoft Store. Typically $2,599, that's a staggering $750 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this high-tier configuration. In fact, it's one of the best Surface deals we've seen so far this year.
If you've waited this long to snag the Surface Pro 9 due to price, don't miss Microsoft's sale. This deal ends Feb. 25, so I recommend you snag it while you still can.
Today's best Surface Pro 9 deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Was:
$2,599
Now: $1,849 @ Microsoft
Overview
Save $750 on this particular Surface Pro 9 configuration.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot
Release date: October 2022
Price check: Best Buy $1,947 | Amazon $1,849
Price history: This is the lowest price we've this year for this configuration Surface Pro 9. For context, it hit an all-time low price of $1,789 on Black Friday.
Reviews: We didn't get to test it, however, Surface Pro 9 reviews at our sister sites average 4 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that it's a slim, lightweight Windows tablet/laptop hybrid with great performance.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Windows Central: ★★★★★
Buy if: If you're in the market for a travel-friendly 2-in-1 device. With its detachable keyboard and stylus support, the Surface Pro 9 is a great alternative to a traditional laptop or tablet.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like web surfing and streaming content. See our top picks for best tablets for a device that best suits your use case.
