Microsoft Surface Pro 10 rumors: Release date, specs, features, price, and more

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10, poised to be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of the year, is expected to hit store shelves next month. As such, rumors and leaks about the snazzy tablet have been trickling in and picking up momentum as September inches closer.

The current-generation Surface Pro treated us to optional 5G support, a dynamic, 120Hz refresh rate display, and an eye-catching selection of vibrant colors. As per usual, you can bundle it with an optional Signature Keyboard and a Slim Pen 2 to transform it into a laptop or canvas. For the Surface Pro 10, we can’t help but wonder what updates Microsoft has in store for the high-end Windows 11-packed tablet.

Knowing Microsoft, however, temper your expectations. Don’t expect any major, game-changing updates to the Surface Pro 10. The Redmond-based tech giant isn’t known for rolling out jaw-dropping shakeups to its Surface portfolio, but according to the rumor mill, the Surface Pro 10 will have some tweaks that may push you to upgrade.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10’s release date is likely Sept. 21. How do I know? Although the Surface Pro 9 was announced in mid-October last year, it looks like Microsoft is planning on debuting the Surface Pro 10 earlier this year. As we recently reported, Microsoft invited some journalists and reporters to a “special event” in New York City , hinting that the company is poised to reveal a few refreshes from its Surface family. Chances are high that the Surface Pro 10 will make an appearance.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Image credit: Microsoft)

According to Windows Central, other Surface products that are expected to debut alongside the Surface Pro 10 are the Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Go 4, and Surface Laptop Studio.

For an overview, take a look at the Surface Pro’s release dates over the years below:

Surface Pro 6 — October 2018

— October 2018 Surface Pro 7 — October 2019

— October 2019 Surface Pro 8 — September 2021

— September 2021 Surface Pro 9 — October 2022

— October 2022 Surface Pro 10 — September 2023 (rumored)

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 price

We haven’t heard any whispers about the Surface Pro 10’s price, but we suspect there will be a hike due to inflation. Take a look at the starting prices for the Surface Pro line over the years:

Surface Pro 6 — $699

— $699 Surface Pro 7 — $749

— $749 Surface Pro 8 — $1,099

— $1,099 Surface Pro 9 (Intel) — $999 (the Snapdragon 5G model started at $1,299)

Every generation has seen a significant price increase, and with the state of our economy, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Surface Pro 10 gets pricier.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 design

Citing sources close to the matter, Zac Bowden from Windows Central claims that the Surface Pro 10 is taking a page out of Apple’s playbook. You know how the iPad Pro comes in two sizes (e.g., 12.9 inches and 11 inches)? Well, Microsoft is reportedly planning on rolling out a Surface Pro 10 with two sizes, too: a 13-inch model and an 11-inch variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Image credit: Microsoft)

A 13-inch Surface Pro is nothing new. The Surface Pro 9 sports a 13-inch, 2,800 x 1920-pixel PixelSense Flow touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It’s the 11-inch tablet that’s the new kid on the block. It will be reminiscent of the Surface Go’s shape and size, but the difference is that it should have slimmer bezels. And of course, it will be more powerful and sport a zippier, 120Hz display.

Other than that, the Surface Go’s design language will likely remain the same: a sleek 2-in-1 design with smooth, rounded edges. It will also keep its signature built-in kickstand and attachable Type Cover keyboard that’s sold separately.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 specs

One of the most eye-catching updates of the Surface Pro 9 was its different processor options. You could choose between a 12th Gen Intel CPU or a Microsoft SQ 3 processor that supports 5G.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Image credit: Microsoft)

There haven’t been any leaks revealing whether the Redmond-based tech giant intends to offer ARM and Intel variants again. But it’s worth noting that the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that Microsoft would be looking to use (i.e.,the new Oryon-based chipsets ) aren’t getting released in time for the Surface Pro 10, so there’s a chance that the next tablet will only offer Intel-only configurations.

What we’d like to see with the Surface Pro 10

I’d like to see Microsoft stuff an OLED display in the Surface Pro 10. Instead of offering a smaller model, I’d like a larger one — a 14.5-inch one, for example. I'd also appreciate it if the Surface Pro could get a little bit lighter, matching the weight of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Finally, slimmer bezels should be on the menu; the Surface Pro 9’s frame is a little too chunky for my tastes.