Hurry! Samsung knocks $200 off the Galaxy S23 for today only

Shop the Discover Samsung Fall Event and save big with weeklong deals of the day. For today only, you can get an unlocked Galaxy S23 Smartphone for just $599. Normally $799, that's $200 in savings and the lowest price ever for this phone outright. Plus, save up to an extra $725 via Samsung's trade-in offer.

If you want to refresh your phone for the upcoming fall season, this is one of the best phone deals you can get.

Today's best Galaxy S23 deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Unlocked): $799 $599 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and save up to $725 on w/ eligible device trade-in. The base model GS3 packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is a 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. This deal ends Sept. 12.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 is one of the best smartphones for Android users or anyone switching from iPhone. The base model Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the phone is a 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0.

In our Galaxy S23 hands-on review, we were impressed by the phone's strong brightness and smooth scrolling One UI. We found it to be fast and responsive and loaded with Samsung features.

For those who like to document their lives and create content, the Galaxy S23 makes it easy to capture amazing high resolution photos and videos. It's outfitted with a 50MP wide-angle,12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens. Enhanced optical image stabilizer (OIS) helps you take blur-free images even in low light. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23's 10MP front camera lets you snap selfies and video call friends and family.

Now $200 off, the Galaxy S23 is a wise choice if you're due for an upgrade. This deal ends Sept. 12.