HP Pavilion x360 15 gets $370 price cut in HP 'Hot Summer Deals' sales event

The HP Pavilion x360 15 is heavily discounted in today's HP "Hot Summer Deals" sales event. Just in time for back to school season, this best-selling convertible laptop is priced at under $600.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion x360 15-er1047nr for just $599. That's $370 cheaper than its usual price of $969 and the lowest price we could find for this laptop. It's also $230 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the similar HP Pavilion x360 15-er1010nr) of the same configuration.

This is one of the best back to school laptop deals you can get.

HP Pavilion x360 15" 2-in-1: $969 $599 @ HP

Save $370 on the HP Pavilion x360 15-er1047nr. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into five different modes. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

HP's Pavilion x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get. It features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into different modes: laptop, stand, tent, and tablet mode. What's more, it caters to the safety and security demands of students and business pros.

The laptop on sale has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen with HP Audio Boost and a built-in fingerprint reader for secure logins are also welcome features. And when you're not video conferencing, the laptop's HP True Vision 5MP webcam with camera shutter offers added peace of mind.

Although we didn't get to test it, HP Pavilion x360 15 reviews at HP rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners laud over its slim and attractive convertible design with backlit keys. Others praise the Pavilion x360's speed, ease of use, and convenient touch screen.

Port-wise, the HP Pavilion x360 15 supplies you with a good amount of ports. You get 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x USB Type-C port, and 2 x USB Type-A ports. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack. Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure fast wireless connectivity with low latency.

Overall, the HP Pavilion x360 is a wise choice if you're looking for a versatile laptop for school, work, and everything else.