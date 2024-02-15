HP Pavilion Plus 14 with RTX graphics hits lowest price ever in huge Presidents Day sale

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptops are massively discounted for HP's Presidents Day sale. If you're in the market for a portable Windows laptop or MacBook Air alternative, this deal might pique your interest.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion Plus 14 with RTX 2050 for just $749. That's a whopping $570 in savings and the lowest price ever for this configuration. As far as Presidents Day laptop deals go, it's one of the most generous discounts we've seen. This Intel Core i7-charge HP Pavilion Plus 14 is outfitted for heavy multitasking, video editing, and gaming. For $30 more, you can double your storage to 512GB. Or go for the max 1TB SSD for $80 more.

If you're more multitasker than video editor or gamer, consider the HP Pavilion Plus 14 with Iris Xe graphics for $649 ($300 off).

Today's best HP Pavilion Plus 14 deal