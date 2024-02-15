HP Pavilion Plus 14 with RTX graphics hits lowest price ever in huge Presidents Day sale
Nab the HP Pavilion Plus 14 with RTX 2050 for just $749
HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptops are massively discounted for HP's Presidents Day sale. If you're in the market for a portable Windows laptop or MacBook Air alternative, this deal might pique your interest.
For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion Plus 14 with RTX 2050 for just $749. That's a whopping $570 in savings and the lowest price ever for this configuration. As far as Presidents Day laptop deals go, it's one of the most generous discounts we've seen. This Intel Core i7-charge HP Pavilion Plus 14 is outfitted for heavy multitasking, video editing, and gaming. For $30 more, you can double your storage to 512GB. Or go for the max 1TB SSD for $80 more.
If you're more multitasker than video editor or gamer, consider the HP Pavilion Plus 14 with Iris Xe graphics for $649 ($300 off).
Today's best HP Pavilion Plus 14 deal
HP Pavilion Plus 14
Was:
$1,319Now: $749 @ HP
Overview
Lowest price! Save $570 on the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (14t-eh100) with this stellar laptop deal.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2800 x 1880) 400-nit OLED display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory, 256GB SSD, HP True Vision 5MP camera, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Product launched: October 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this HP Pavilion Plus 14 configuration.
Price comparison: N/A
Reviews: We didn't get to test this 2023 HP Pavilion Plus 14, however, we took the previous-gen release for a spin. In our HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) review, we liked its gorgeous OLED display, comfy keyboard and impressive webcam. Although we thought the battery life and build quality could be better, we loved its incredible performance. We expect this newer model Pavilion Plus 14 to improve upon its predecessor.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (2022 release)
Buy it if: You want an all-around laptop for work and play or MacBook Air alternative for multitasking, video editing, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for just the basics like checking emails, internet browsing and watching YouTube.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
