HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC hits its lowest price ever with $350 price cut

Been eyeing Copilot+ PCs, but haven't gotten one just yet? The HP OmniBook X was part of the first wave of Copilot+ PCs back in June. Now you can buy it with a healthy discount and save at Best Buy.

Save a cool $350 on the HP OmniBook X Copilot PC and buy it for $849 at Best Buy. This is an attractive deal considering the regular price for this model is $1,199, and it's the lowest price ever, beating the previous low by $50. This discount makes the HP Omnibook X one of the best pre-Black Friday laptop deals you can get now.

In our HP OmniBook X review, we found a lot to like --and some things that gave us pause. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop had excellent performance in our lab tests, where it scored 12,861 on Geekbench 6.3, a score that topped the scores logged by both the average premium laptop (9,907) and our perennial favorite Apple MacBook Air M3 (12,052). While we lauded its overall performance and long battery life, some performance metrics were hampered by the system's sluggish SSD. We loved the colors on the 2.2K display but found the display not as bright as competitors.

Even with those caveats, we feel this model is a capable choice for those who need a lightweight laptop for everyday productivity. Bonus: you can stay untethered for longer with this laptop thanks to its excellent battery performance. In our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the HP OmniBook X lasted 16 hours and 18 minutes, an amazing result that bested the MacBook Air M3's battery life by more than an hour.

At $350 off, the HP OmniBook X is a good choice if you want a laptop that weighs less than three pounds, has plenty of ports, and supports all of the latest AI features from Microsoft.

Today's best HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC deal