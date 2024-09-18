HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC sees $300 price drop for the first time

The HP OmniBook X is among the first wave of Copilot+ PCs to be released this year. Just in time for fall, this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop is seeing its first price drop.

Currently, the HP OmniBook X Copilot PC is on sale for $899 at Best Buy. That's $300 below its normal retail price of $1,200 and a new price low for this particular laptop. It's the first discount I've seen on this HP Copilot since its June 2024 launch. As far as fall discouts go, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

In our HP OmniBook X review, we praise its strong performance, long battery life, colorful 2.2K display, and found its keyboard a pleasure to use. Though we wish it had a speedier SSD, it's a capable laptop for students and professionals looking for an everyday productivity laptop.

We ran the HP OmniBook X through our lab's Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test and it scored 12,861. Not only did it beat the average premium laptop score (9,907), it also bested our precious Apple's M3 MacBook Air (12,052).

Battery-wise, its final results were just as impressive. The HP OmniBook X endured a an astonishing 16 hours and 18 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. Again, it has the M3 MacBook Air's battery life beat by an hour and some change.

At $300 off, the HP OmniBook X is a sensible choice if you're looking for a price break on a new notebook PC.

Today's best HP OmniBook X deal