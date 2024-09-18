HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC sees $300 price drop for the first time
HP OmniBook X Copilot PC for $899
The HP OmniBook X is among the first wave of Copilot+ PCs to be released this year. Just in time for fall, this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop is seeing its first price drop.
Currently, the HP OmniBook X Copilot PC is on sale for $899 at Best Buy. That's $300 below its normal retail price of $1,200 and a new price low for this particular laptop. It's the first discount I've seen on this HP Copilot since its June 2024 launch. As far as fall discouts go, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.
In our HP OmniBook X review, we praise its strong performance, long battery life, colorful 2.2K display, and found its keyboard a pleasure to use. Though we wish it had a speedier SSD, it's a capable laptop for students and professionals looking for an everyday productivity laptop.
We ran the HP OmniBook X through our lab's Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test and it scored 12,861. Not only did it beat the average premium laptop score (9,907), it also bested our precious Apple's M3 MacBook Air (12,052).
Battery-wise, its final results were just as impressive. The HP OmniBook X endured a an astonishing 16 hours and 18 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. Again, it has the M3 MacBook Air's battery life beat by an hour and some change.
At $300 off, the HP OmniBook X is a sensible choice if you're looking for a price break on a new notebook PC.
Today's best HP OmniBook X deal
HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Best Buy knocks $300 off the HP OmniBook X 14 in one of today's best laptop deals. Copilot+ PC for the first time. this innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate.
Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is the HP OmniBook X's lowest price ever.
Price check: HP $899
Reviews consensus: The HP OmniBook X earned high praise for its fast, powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and comfortable, clicky keyboard.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You prioritize portability, speed, and long battery life in a laptop. The HP OmniBook X is suitable for multitasking productivity for school and work.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for basic tasks and general use like creating documents, web browsing, and streaming YouTube videos.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.