HP Envy x360 15 drops to $649 in this epic early Black Friday deal

This fun and productive HP laptop (opens in new tab) sees a massive discount at Best Buy during the retailer's early Black Friday sale.

Currently, the latest HP Envy x360 is on sale for $649 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop retails for $949.99, so you end up saving $300. This is the cheapest we've seen this HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop selling for, making it an epic deal for sure.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 15.6 Inch: $949 $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This HP Envy x360 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) touchscreen, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB of SSD Storage. The Envy x360 is also Intel EVO rated meaning you can expect all day battery life and then some.

This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen and a sturdy 360 hinge so you can view and use it from several angles or set it up in tent mode if you're just sitting back and binge-watching your favorite show.

Featuring a potent EVO-rated Intel 12th Gen Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of SSD storage, you can expect to enjoy all-day battery life. At the same time, you use this potent productivity 2-in-1 to handle all your daily document pushing and work chores.

This Envy x360 comes with 2 USB-Type A ports, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, a combo audio jack, and an ethernet port. Measuring 14.1 x 9.01 x 0.73 inches and weighing 3.88 pounds, this versatile HP Envy x360 easily slips into your backpack for easy travel.

At $300 off, this HP Envy x360 (opens in new tab) is a budget-friendly option if you're in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop with good battery life.