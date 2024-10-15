Don't wait for Black Friday to buy these limited edition Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for an all-time low price
Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in Lunar Blue
I'm obsessed with the limited edition Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in the new Lunar Blue colorway. If you want stylish noise-cancelling headphones that stand out from the crowd, here's a deal you might like.
Currently, Best Buy offers the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in Lunar Blue for $329 with Plus. They normally cost $429, so that's $100 off and the lowest price ever for these headphones. If you don't want to wait for the holidays, it's one of the best Black Friday deals you can get now.
Featuring Spatial Audio 3D sound, Bose QC Ultra headphones are $100 cheaper than Apple's AirPods Max which are now on sale for $429 at Amazon.
While we didn't get to experience them ourselves, sister site Tom's Guide rates the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 4 out of 5 stars. They doubled down by giving Bose's premium headphones their Editor's Choice Award for their modern design, signature Immersive Audio, and best-in-class noise-cancellation.
If headphones are on your holiday tech wish list, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal
Overview
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in the limited edition Lunar Blue color.
Features: Limited edition Lunar Blue colorway, 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life
Release date: September 2024
Price check: Amazon $429 | Walmart $429
Reviews: The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are praised by reviewers for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize rich sound, active noise-cancellation, and comfort in headphones.
Don't buy it if: You don't need noise-cancellation or don't want to spend over $300 for ear cans. Consider the Beat Solo 4 for $129 ($70 off) and Beats Studio Pro for $249 ($100 off)
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.