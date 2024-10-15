Don't wait for Black Friday to buy these limited edition Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for an all-time low price

I'm obsessed with the limited edition Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in the new Lunar Blue colorway. If you want stylish noise-cancelling headphones that stand out from the crowd, here's a deal you might like.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in Lunar Blue for $329 with Plus. They normally cost $429, so that's $100 off and the lowest price ever for these headphones. If you don't want to wait for the holidays, it's one of the best Black Friday deals you can get now.

Featuring Spatial Audio 3D sound, Bose QC Ultra headphones are $100 cheaper than Apple's AirPods Max which are now on sale for $429 at Amazon.

While we didn't get to experience them ourselves, sister site Tom's Guide rates the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 4 out of 5 stars. They doubled down by giving Bose's premium headphones their Editor's Choice Award for their modern design, signature Immersive Audio, and best-in-class noise-cancellation.

If headphones are on your holiday tech wish list, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal