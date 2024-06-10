Beats Studio Pro headphones are half-off in a short-term Amazon sale
Get stellar Beats Studio Pro audio quality for half the price
Released almost a year ago in July 2023, the updated Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are just $179 in Amazon's limited-time deal right now. In this offer, you'd be getting a high-quality audio experience for $170 off its standard price of $349. If you're big into percentages, that's 50% off.
Turn your chill vibes to full blast this summer with the enhanced audio experience offered by the Beats Studio Pro. Packed with features such as ANC, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 40 hours of battery life, personal spatial audio, and more, these headphones are ready to bring any adventure to the next level.
In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rave about the audio quality, from the softly booming bass to the soaring tenor in vocal harmonies in songs such as Mary J. Blige’s live “I’m Going Down” performance.
The classic, sleek design also comes in four different colors; Black, Navy, Deep Brown, and Sandstone, a nice array of neutral colors.
Start strong this summer with the euphoria of killer audio at a killer price for the Beats Studio Pro.
Today's best Beats Studio Pro deal
Beats Studio Pro
Was: $349
Now: $179 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save 50% on the stylish Beats Studio Pro and get booming sound for less.
Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.
Release date: July 2023
Price check: Best Buy $179 | Verizon $179 | B&H $219
Price history: At half price, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Studio Pro so far, beating it's previous low-price of $249 with an extra $70 off.
Reviews: Most Beats Studio Pro reviews say they deliver decent ANC, balanced sound, and good call quality. Battery life has also been improved compared to previous-gen Beats Studio headphones.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | What-Hi Fi: ★★★
Buy if: You're looking for a more affordable AirPods Max alternative. Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility, an unbeatable deal at this price.
Don't buy if: You want headphones for all-day comfort. In some reviews, some people have said they may feel uncomfortable after an hour. Consider the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $379 ($50 off) or if you like extra bass, the Sony ULT WEAR for $178 ($20 off).
