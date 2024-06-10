Beats Studio Pro headphones are half-off in a short-term Amazon sale

Released almost a year ago in July 2023, the updated Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are just $179 in Amazon's limited-time deal right now. In this offer, you'd be getting a high-quality audio experience for $170 off its standard price of $349. If you're big into percentages, that's 50% off.

Turn your chill vibes to full blast this summer with the enhanced audio experience offered by the Beats Studio Pro. Packed with features such as ANC, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 40 hours of battery life, personal spatial audio, and more, these headphones are ready to bring any adventure to the next level.

In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rave about the audio quality, from the softly booming bass to the soaring tenor in vocal harmonies in songs such as Mary J. Blige’s live “I’m Going Down” performance.

The classic, sleek design also comes in four different colors; Black, Navy, Deep Brown, and Sandstone, a nice array of neutral colors.

Start strong this summer with the euphoria of killer audio at a killer price for the Beats Studio Pro.

Today's best Beats Studio Pro deal