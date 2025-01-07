Grab the Google Pixel Buds Pro for a record-low price of $109 in this epic New Year deal
Save nearly 50% on a new pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro
For anyone who utilizes Google Assistant daily, for random questions, weather updates, and other assistance, adding a pair of Google-brand earbuds to your daily gadget toolbox is a smart idea. Fortunately, the well-reviewed, first-gen Google Pixel Buds Pro are majorly on sale right now.
In this New Year deal, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are slashed to just $109 via Woot. Regularly priced at $199, that's nearly 50% in savings! This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Pixel Buds Pro in these three colorways: Bay, Coral, and Porcelain.
In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we loved ther lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. We gave the Pixel Buds Pro an overall 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.
If you have an Android smartphone and you're looking for seamless Google Assistant integration (at a more affordable price than the Pro 2 buds offer), the Pixel Buds Pro are definitely the way to go.
And if you need an updated laptop to ring in the new year, we've seen some stellar deals recently. End-of-year sales are always great, but inevitably, not all stock sells out. When the new year rolls around, we often see even better deals than we did around Black Friday and the holiday season. Browse through the best laptop deals we've gathered to find a new machine to pair with your Pixel Buds Pro.
Today's best Google Pixel Buds Pro deal
Save $90 on the well-rated, reliable Google Pixel Buds Pro. That's nearly 50% in savings for an excellent pair of ANC earbuds.
Release date: July 2022
Features: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal tech, custom 11mm speaker drivers, Volume EQ, up to 11 hours of listening time (up to 31 w/ charging case), Qi wireless charging compatible, Transparency mode, IPX4 water- and sweat-resistant, Google Assistant integration
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Google's Pixel Buds Pro in these three colorways.
Price check: B&H: $119
Reviews: Google's Pixel Buds Pro are an excellent earbuds choice, despite being a last-gen model. They offer powerful noise cancellation, reliable and easy-to-use controls, a full and dynamic sound stage, and integrate Google Assistant nicely.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★½
Buy it if: Google Assistant is your virtual assistant of choice, and you'd love a pair of long-lasting, great-sounding earbuds to extend your voice-command reach, utilize ANC, or listen to your favorite songs with high-quality sound.
Don't buy it if: You're an Apple user, don't use Google Assistant, or you'd prefer a pair of over-ear headphones instead.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.