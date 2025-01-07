Grab the Google Pixel Buds Pro for a record-low price of $109 in this epic New Year deal

For anyone who utilizes Google Assistant daily, for random questions, weather updates, and other assistance, adding a pair of Google-brand earbuds to your daily gadget toolbox is a smart idea. Fortunately, the well-reviewed, first-gen Google Pixel Buds Pro are majorly on sale right now.

In this New Year deal, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are slashed to just $109 via Woot. Regularly priced at $199, that's nearly 50% in savings! This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Pixel Buds Pro in these three colorways: Bay, Coral, and Porcelain.

In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we loved ther lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. We gave the Pixel Buds Pro an overall 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.

If you have an Android smartphone and you're looking for seamless Google Assistant integration (at a more affordable price than the Pro 2 buds offer), the Pixel Buds Pro are definitely the way to go.

And if you need an updated laptop to ring in the new year, we've seen some stellar deals recently. End-of-year sales are always great, but inevitably, not all stock sells out. When the new year rolls around, we often see even better deals than we did around Black Friday and the holiday season.

