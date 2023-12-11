5 Google Pixel holiday deals I’d shop now — including $200 off Pixel 8 Pro

It's Green Monday and a reminder to grab last minute Christmas gifts that'll arrive in time. If you're still shopping around, today's best Google Pixel holiday deals offer the lowest prices ever on this year's most-wished for tech.

Want to treat someone special or yourself to a new tablet? I recommend the Google Pixel Tablet for $399 at Best Buy. It normally costs $499, so that's $100 back into your pocket and the Pixel Tablet's lowest price ever. This iPad alternative is like three gifts in one since it doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub. This makes it easy to video call friends and family as well as control other smart devices in the home.

As detailed in our Pixel Tablet review, it packs speedy performance, and nearly 12 hours of battery life into a slick, stylish design. These standout attributes alongside its seamless dock integration, earned the Pixel Tablet a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. It's the Editor's Choice Android tablet!

Want to give someone a phone as a Christmas gift or due for an upgrade of your own? Best Buy also takes up to $200 off unlocked Pixel 8 phones among its holiday deals. Pricing for the 6.2-inch Pixel 8 now starts at $549 ($150 off) and $799 ($200 off) for the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro. With powerful new specs and nifty Google AI functions like background noise removal from videos, Google's Pixel 8 Series delivers the best Android experience on a mobile phone.

These are just two examples today's best Pixel deals for your last minute Christmas gift shopping needs. See more of my favorite discounts below.

Best Google Pixel holiday deals

1. Google Pixel Tablet: $499 $399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! One of today's best Google Pixel holiday deals knocks $100 off the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet. Featuring a charging speaker dock, it doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub. This makes it easy to stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices in your home. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage. Price check: Amazon $399

2. Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $299 @Best Buy

Now $50 off, the new Google Pixel Watch 2 is more affordable than ever. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch. Features: 41mm AMOLED display, dust resistant, water resistant to 164 feet, GLONASS, GPS, BeiDou (BDS), Galileo, activity tracking, Android, USB-Type C connectivity Price check: Amazon $299

3. Google Pixel 8 Unlocked: $699 $549 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $150 off, the Google Pixel 8 is at its best price yet. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: Amazon $549

4. Google Pixel 8 Pro Unlocked: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! For $200 below retail, you can tick the Google Pixel 8 Pro with this epic holiday deal. Google's pro-grade phone bumps you up to a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), 12GB of RAM, triple camera array, and 5,050 mAh battery. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: Amazon $799