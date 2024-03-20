Unlocked Google Pixel 8 phone dips to just under $500 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Snag up the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro for a stellar price
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is slashing prices on unlocked Google phones like the latest Pixel 8. Now $200 below its regular price of $699, the Pixel 8 just hit its lowest price yet. Amazon is also selling the unlocked Pixel 8 Pro $749 ($250 off) — its best price yet!
Google's Pixel 8 series packs powerful specs and useful functions delivers the best Android experience in a mobile phone. For just under $500, it's an incredible value for the price if you don't want to spend upwards of $1000 on a phone. You're getting a bright and colorful 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak) and the power of Google's own Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM.
If you're considering switching from a contract to prepaid phone service, there's no better time than now. Don't hesitate to snap up the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro for the cheap. Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale online from now through March 25. For more deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Big Spring Sale deals hub.
Today's best Pixel 8 deals
Google Pixel 8 Unlocked
Was:
$699Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTKM9WC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $200 on the Pixel 8 at Amazon. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone.
Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging
Release date: October 2023
Price history: In terms of carrier deals, this is the lowest price ever for the Pixel 8.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559236.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $499
Reviews: The Pixel 8 received high ratings from our sister sites. All praise its upgraded cameras with AI features, lovely design and bright 120Hz display.
Toms Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-8" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | Android Central: <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a premium phone that captures high quality photos and has a bright, 120Hz display for gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a simple phone primarily for calls, texts, and web browsing.
Google Pixel 8 Pro Unlocked: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGT9MH6F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Now $250 off, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is at its best price yet. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone.
Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
