Unlocked Google Pixel 8 phone dips to just under $500 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is slashing prices on unlocked Google phones like the latest Pixel 8. Now $200 below its regular price of $699, the Pixel 8 just hit its lowest price yet. Amazon is also selling the unlocked Pixel 8 Pro $749 ($250 off) — its best price yet!

Google's Pixel 8 series packs powerful specs and useful functions delivers the best Android experience in a mobile phone. For just under $500, it's an incredible value for the price if you don't want to spend upwards of $1000 on a phone. You're getting a bright and colorful 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak) and the power of Google's own Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM.

If you're considering switching from a contract to prepaid phone service, there's no better time than now. Don't hesitate to snap up the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro for the cheap. Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale online from now through March 25. For more deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Big Spring Sale deals hub.

Today's best Pixel 8 deals

Google Pixel 8 Unlocked

Was: $699

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTKM9WC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Amazon

Overview:

Lowest price! Save $200 on the Pixel 8 at Amazon. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Release date: October 2023 Price history: In terms of carrier deals, this is the lowest price ever for the Pixel 8. Price check: Best Buy $499 Reviews: The Pixel 8 received high ratings from our sister sites. All praise its upgraded cameras with AI features, lovely design and bright 120Hz display. Toms Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a premium phone that captures high quality photos and has a bright, 120Hz display for gaming. Don't buy it if: You want a simple phone primarily for calls, texts, and web browsing.