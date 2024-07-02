Get this Ryzen 9-powered mini PC for just $679 with our exclusive coupon code

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 16, however, it's never too early to save. If a mini PC is on your checklist of back-to-school essentials, here's a fantastic deal worth your while.

For a limited time, you can get the Geekom A7 Mini PC for $679 at Amazon when you apply our exclusive coupon, "LMGKA715" at checkout. It normally costs $799, so that's $120 in savings and marks a new all-time low price for this mini PC.

If you're looking for a Mac mini alternative, it's one of the best deals you can snag ahead of Prime Day.

Today's best Geekom Mini PC deal

Geekom A7 Mini PC: $799 $679 @ Amazon

Take $120 off the Geekom A7 Mini PC when you apply our exclusive code, "LMGKA715" at checkout. Although we didn't test it, A7 Mini PC reviews average 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners say it's fast, delivers excellent performance, and runs quiet. This underscores sister brand TechRadar's review findings in which they rated it 4 out of 5 stars. This deal ends July 7. Features: 2.8GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-Core CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows 11 Pro

The Geekom A7 is one of the best mini-personal computers for day-to-day productivity, video editing, and casual gaming.

Specs-wise, it runs on an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU alongside 32GB RAM and AMD Radeon 780M Graphics. It ships with a massive 2TB SSD which provides plenty of room for your important documents, media, and today's large game files.

Although we didn't test it, our sister brand, TechRadar rates the Geekom A7 mini PC a 4 out of 5 stars. They highly recommend it for its powerful processing, compact, stylish design, and ample selection of ports.

Now $120 off, Geekom A7 is an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice for students and creative professionals who want a powerful, space-saving PC.