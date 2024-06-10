Get a free 50-inch 4K TV when you preorder a Copilot+ AI laptop from Best Buy

Best Buy is giving away free 4K TVs just in time for the NBA finals. For a limited time, you'll get a free 50-inch TV when you preorder a Snapdragon X series-charged Copilot+ AI laptop with My Best Buy Plus.

For example, preorder the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for $999 and get a free Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV (valued at $300). Since an annual My Best Buy Plus membership costs $50 and you're getting a free TV that's worth six times that, this is a fantastic deal.

In some instances, it pays to be a My Best Buy Plus member and this is one of them.

Alternatively, get yourself a free Samsung 50" Class DU7200 Series 4K TV (valued at $380) when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Snapdragon X Elite CPU. For those of you who prefer to go the source, Samsung offers this same deal.

So if you plan to preorder a new Snapdragon X series AI laptop soon, take advantage of Best Buy's free TV offer. Keep scrolling to preorder the right Copilot+ PC for your workspace now.

Preorders ship to arrive by June 18.

Preorder Snapdragon X Copilot+ PC

13.4" Dell XPS 13 OLED Copilot+ PC (PREORDER): $1,499

My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free TV with this Dell XPS 13 OLED Touch Copilot+ PC preorder. This is the first XPS series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through demanding creative tasks and multitasking. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit OLED, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

14" Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC (PREORDER): $1,099

With a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, you'll get a free TV when you preorder the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Touch Copilot+ PC. This is the first Inspiron series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through demanding creative tasks and multitasking. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1600 400-nit OLED touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (PREORDER): $999 @ Best Buy

Get a free TV when you preorder the new Surface Laptop 7 starting from $999 with Best Buy Plus. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU with 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

15" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (PREORDER): $1,299 @ Best Buy

Get a free TV when you preorder the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU starting from $1,299 with My Best Buy Plus. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

14.5" Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC (PREORDER): $1,199 @ Best Buy

Get a free TV when you preorder the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC for $1,199 with My Best Buy Plus. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

14" HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC (PREORDER): $1,199 @ Best Buy

Get a free TV when you preorder theHP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: for $1,199 with My Best Buy Plus. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

14" Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (PREORDER): from $1,349 @ Best Buy

Get a free 50" Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV (valued at $380) when you preorder the Galaxy Book 4 Edge with My Best Buy Plus or Total. Galaxy Book 4 Edge preorders ship to arrive by June 18. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+