Preorder the Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Snapdragon X Elite CPU and get a free Samsung TV

Samsung is now accepting preorders for its new Galaxy Book 4 Edge, which features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Elite X processor.

Pricing for the Galaxy Book 4 Edge starts at $1,349 and today's fantastic preorder deal throws in a free Samsung 4K TV!

For a limited time, you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TV (valued at $380) when you preorder the Galaxy Book 4 Edge directly from Samsung. This is one of the best laptop deals I've seen yet. It's not often you get a free TV when you buy a personal computer.

Get a free 50" Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV (valued at $380) when you preorder the Galaxy Book 4 Edge directly from Samsung. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung prides itself on engineering devices that make our lives easier. For that reason, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge packs enhanced processing via Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU.

Built for Galaxy AI, it comes loaded with useful AI capabilities for productivity-boosting. One standout feature lets you control your Galaxy phone from your laptop. For example, you can call, text, set reminders, and complete other tasks you would typically do on your pocket PC right from your Galaxy Book 4 Edge.

Moreover, searching for a specific file, email, or website is easier than ever with Recall. This nifty feature does the work for you to help you find what you're looking for in an instant.