Nintendo Switch games are up to 87% off right now, 9 deals I'd add to my cart

Fellow Nintendo fans looking for a new adventure to jump into, I bring good gaming deals news. Nintendo Switch games are nearly 90% off right now. I'm seeing deep discounts on Nintendo Switch games at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and others.

One deal I'm adding to my cart is Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection for $29 ($20 off) at Amazon. This deal is an excellent value since it bundles 7 games in 1 including X-men VS. Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes, and The Punisher.

If you're like me and into fighting and good old beat em up games, this is an instant buy.

Another standout deal offers the best-selling Just Dance 2025 for $18.69 (70% off) at CDKeys — the lowest price I've seen yet. In this game, you work up a sweat as you dance to chart-topping hits, pop party anthems, all-time classics, viral internet phenomena, and more.

Older Nintendo Switch games are seeing the biggest discounts. For example, you can get Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for just $5.99 (87% off) from Best Buy. You can also get it from Nintendo eShop for the same price.

So if you want to liven up your Switch game library or gift that gamer you know for a special occasion, there are plenty of deals to browse. Here are 9 Nintendo Switch deals I would add to my library.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Sonic X Shadow Generations {Digital): was $49 now $37 at nintendo.com Save $12 on Sonic X Shadow Generations for Nintendo Switch in digital format. In this release Moder and Classic Sonic team up to crush Dr. Eggman. If you're a Sonic fan like who me who used to play hours on Sonic on Game Gear or know someone who is, this is a must have for the collection. Price check: Walmart $39 (Physical format)

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $19 at hsn.com First time HSN customers get Sonic Superstars for just $19 via coupon, "HSN2025" at checkout. To get this deal, you must be a first time shopper andhave a valid email address. Sonic Superstars features 12 new zones, supports up to four players in co-op with the iconic playable characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy. If it sells out, it's available at Amazon and Walmart for $25 ($5 off). Price check: Amazon $25 | Walmart $25

Nintendo Switch Unicorn Overlord: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Now $20 off, Unicorn Overlord is an epic tactical fantasy RPG from legendary development company Vanillaware, which is responsible for beloved titles like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, comes a gorgeous game featuring an expansive cast of over 60 characters to make up in your party.