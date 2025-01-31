Nintendo Switch games are up to 87% off right now, 9 deals I'd add to my cart

Fellow Nintendo fans looking for a new adventure to jump into, I bring good gaming deals news. Nintendo Switch games are nearly 90% off right now. I'm seeing deep discounts on Nintendo Switch games at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and others.

One deal I'm adding to my cart is Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection for $29 ($20 off) at Amazon. This deal is an excellent value since it bundles 7 games in 1 including X-men VS. Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes, and The Punisher.

If you're like me and into fighting and good old beat em up games, this is an instant buy.

Another standout deal offers the best-selling Just Dance 2025 for $18.69 (70% off) at CDKeys — the lowest price I've seen yet. In this game, you work up a sweat as you dance to chart-topping hits, pop party anthems, all-time classics, viral internet phenomena, and more.

Older Nintendo Switch games are seeing the biggest discounts. For example, you can get Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for just $5.99 (87% off) from Best Buy. You can also get it from Nintendo eShop for the same price.

So if you want to liven up your Switch game library or gift that gamer you know for a special occasion, there are plenty of deals to browse. Here are 9 Nintendo Switch deals I would add to my library.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

Save $20 on the 7-in-1 Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for Nintendo Switch. This is a particularly excellent deal since you're getting seven games all in one. Jump into crossover action combat with heavy hitters like X-men VS. Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes. You'll also get the mash buttons with a rare beat 'em up game, The Punisher.

Price check: Nintendo eShop 49 | Walmart $29| Best Buy $39

Just Dance 2025: was $49 now $19 at CDKeys

Save 70% on Ubisoft's Just Dance 2025 for Nintendo Nintendo Switch. Dance to chart-topping hits, pop party anthems, all-time classics, viral internet phenomena, and more, including: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “Lunch” by Billie Eilish, “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, “Unstoppable” by Sia.

Price check: Amazon $25 | Best Buy $25

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

Save $20 on Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. This remake of the 2010 Wii-exclusive platformer classic Epic Mickey was well-received by fans and critics when it launched in April 2024, still enjoying an average customer rating of 4.9 on Amazon. Returning fans of the original and brand-new players will appreciate the thorough update that makes the game look and feel like it belongs in 2025.

Price check: Walmart $39 | Best Buy $59

Sonic X Shadow Generations {Digital): was $49 now $37 at nintendo.com

Save $12 on Sonic X Shadow Generations for Nintendo Switch in digital format. In this release Moder and Classic Sonic team up to crush Dr. Eggman. If you're a Sonic fan like who me who used to play hours on Sonic on Game Gear or know someone who is, this is a must have for the collection.

Price check: Walmart $39 (Physical format)

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $19 at hsn.com

First time HSN customers get Sonic Superstars for just $19 via coupon, "HSN2025" at checkout. To get this deal, you must be a first time shopper andhave a valid email address. Sonic Superstars features 12 new zones, supports up to four players in co-op with the iconic playable characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy.

If it sells out, it's available at Amazon and Walmart for $25 ($5 off).

Price check: Amazon $25 | Walmart $25

Nintendo Switch Unicorn Overlord: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

Now $20 off, Unicorn Overlord is an epic tactical fantasy RPG from legendary development company Vanillaware, which is responsible for beloved titles like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, comes a gorgeous game featuring an expansive cast of over 60 characters to make up in your party.

EA Sports FC25 (Digital): was $69 now $23 at Best Buy

Save $23 on EA Sports FC25 for Nintendo Switch in digital format. The 2025 edition of EA's iconic game is here and on sale before the holidays! You can pick up the Standard Edition for just $50 at Best Buy, making this a great gift for gamers (or yourself).

Price check: Nintendo eShop $23 | Target $23

NBA 2K25 (Digital): was $59 now $20 at nintendo.com

Now 65% off, NBA 2K25 for Nintendo Switch is at its lowest price ever. From 2K Games: Stack wins, raise banners, and make history in NBA 2K25. Experience enhanced gameplay and command every court with ultimate control over how you play. Compete your way in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyLEAGUE, and Play Now with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams.

Price check: Amazon $25

New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U.: was $59 now $39 at Woot!

Save $20 on a physical format New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U. at Woot. Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Super Mario Deluxe U. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike.

Price check: Target $39 (Digital) | Nintendo eStore $39 (Digital)

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.