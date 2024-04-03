Shocking gaming laptop deal knocks $500 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop

Was: $1,579

Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-predator-helios-neo-16-wqxga-165hz-ips-gaming-laptop-intel-i7-13700hx-geforce-rtx-4060-with-16gb-ddr5-1tb-ssd-steel-gray%2F6541302.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,079 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $500 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 in this epic gaming laptop deal.

Features: 16-inch WUXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, DTS X:Ultra audio, customizable RGB keyboard, Windows 11 Home (<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584496&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acer.com%2Fus-en%2Fpredator%2Flaptops%2Fhelios%2Fhelios-neo-16%2Fpdp%2FNH.QMBAA.001&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">full specs)

Release date: September 2023

Price history: This is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 lowest price ever.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Facer-predator-helios-neo-16-wqxga-165hz-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-13700hx-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-windows-11-home-steel-gray%2F-%2FA-90508823%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Target $1,319 | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fsteel-gray-acer-phn16-71-73lt-gaming%2Fp%2F1TS-000X-05MW7" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Newegg $999 (Refurbished)

Reviews consensus: Experts agree the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 delivers solid performance for the price. Just about the only gripe reviewers had was its short battery life. However, the laptop's stunning display and sturdy, low-profile design are welcome attributes.

TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/laptops/acer-predator-helios-neo-16-review-a-fair-price-for-a-fine-device" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/acer-predator-helios-neo-16" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★

Buy it if: You don't want to spend a small fortune on a gaming laptop. Or if you want a powerful, big screen gaming laptop for playing AAA games at high fps.

Don't buy it if: You want a portable gaming laptop. At 6 pounds, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is one of the heavier gaming laptops out there. Lighter machines like the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgigabyte-16-165hz-gaming-laptop-ips-intel-i7-13620h-with-32gb-ram-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-1tb-ssd-black%2F6576659.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Gigabyte G6 16 (5 pounds) or <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-tuf-gaming-a16-16-165hz-gaming-laptop-fhd-amd-ryzen-7-7735hs-with-16gb-ddr5-memory-radeon-rx7700s-512gb-pcie-ssd-off-black%2F6560989.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Asus TUF Gaming A16 (4.8 pounds) may be the better choice for you.