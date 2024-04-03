Shocking gaming laptop deal knocks $500 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops around. For a limited time, you can score a stellar discount on the beastly 13th Gen Intel Core i7-charged RTX 4060 configuration. Currently, Best Buy has the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 on sale for $1,079. Typically $1,579, that's $500 off and the lowest price ever for this particular Acer gaming laptop (model PHN16-71-73LT). If you don't want to spend a small fortune, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get.
We didn't get to test it, however, Acer laptops are renowned for quality built, affordable laptops. Now $500 off, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is an exceptional value for the price. There's no telling when this deal ends, so I recommend you grab it while you still can.
Best Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 deal
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop
Was: $1,579
Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-predator-helios-neo-16-wqxga-165hz-ips-gaming-laptop-intel-i7-13700hx-geforce-rtx-4060-with-16gb-ddr5-1tb-ssd-steel-gray%2F6541302.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,079 @ Best Buy
Best Buy knocks $500 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 in this epic gaming laptop deal.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, DTS X:Ultra audio, customizable RGB keyboard, Windows 11 Home (<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584496&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acer.com%2Fus-en%2Fpredator%2Flaptops%2Fhelios%2Fhelios-neo-16%2Fpdp%2FNH.QMBAA.001&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">full specs)
Release date: September 2023
Price history: This is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 lowest price ever.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Facer-predator-helios-neo-16-wqxga-165hz-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-13700hx-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-windows-11-home-steel-gray%2F-%2FA-90508823%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Target $1,319 | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fsteel-gray-acer-phn16-71-73lt-gaming%2Fp%2F1TS-000X-05MW7" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Newegg $999 (Refurbished)
Reviews consensus: Experts agree the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 delivers solid performance for the price. Just about the only gripe reviewers had was its short battery life. However, the laptop's stunning display and sturdy, low-profile design are welcome attributes.
TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/laptops/acer-predator-helios-neo-16-review-a-fair-price-for-a-fine-device" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/acer-predator-helios-neo-16" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★
Buy it if: You don't want to spend a small fortune on a gaming laptop. Or if you want a powerful, big screen gaming laptop for playing AAA games at high fps.
Don't buy it if: You want a portable gaming laptop. At 6 pounds, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is one of the heavier gaming laptops out there. Lighter machines like the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgigabyte-16-165hz-gaming-laptop-ips-intel-i7-13620h-with-32gb-ram-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-1tb-ssd-black%2F6576659.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Gigabyte G6 16 (5 pounds) or <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-tuf-gaming-a16-16-165hz-gaming-laptop-fhd-amd-ryzen-7-7735hs-with-16gb-ddr5-memory-radeon-rx7700s-512gb-pcie-ssd-off-black%2F6560989.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - acer.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Asus TUF Gaming A16 (4.8 pounds) may be the better choice for you.
