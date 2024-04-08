Newegg takes $350 off Gigabyte Aorus with RTX 4070, includes bonus offer

Gigabyte Aorus 15 Gaming Laptop

Was: $1,649

Now: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2FN82E16834725214%3F" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,299 @ Newegg

Overview:

Take $350 off the RTX 4070 graphics-toting Gigabyte Aorus 15 with rebate.

Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Release date: February 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Gigabyte Aorus 15 configuration. For context, it fell to $1,299 in March 2024 at <a href="https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B0BVRM8ZSG?utm_campaign=camelizer&utm_medium=extension&utm_source=chrome&utm_content=view-product-button&utm_term=US-B0BVRM8ZSG" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGigabyte-AORUS-15-2560x1440-BSF-73US754SH%2Fdp%2FB0BVRM8ZSG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $1,349

Reviews: We didn't get our hands on it for testing, however, sister site Tom's Hardware took the RTX 4070 Gigabyte Aorus 15X for a spin. They gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its overall strong performance, quality build and customizable RGB lighting.

Tom's Hardware <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gigabyte-aorus-15x" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">★★★★

Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop for graphics intensive tasks like playing AAA games, video editing and working with large graphics files.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general daily use or a family laptop for emailing, checking homework assignments, browsing the internet, and streaming YouTube videos.