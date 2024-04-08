Newegg takes $350 off Gigabyte Aorus with RTX 4070, includes bonus offer
Save $350 on Gigabyte Aorus RTX 4070 gaming laptop
If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, don't sleep on Gigabyte. This brand offers a range of powerful gamer and creator laptops at an affordable price. Currently, you can get the Gigabyte Aorus 15 with RTX 4070 for $1,299 at Newegg with rebate. It usually costs $1,649, so that's $350 in savings, making it the lowest price ever for this Gigabyte laptop. Out of all the gaming laptop deals I've spotted so far this year, this is one of the most epic. It's also $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the exact same laptop.
Newegg further sweetens this deal with an extra $20 off when you pair your purchase with an MSI 24-inch monitor (valued at $110). That's a total savings of $370 for this gaming laptop with monitor bundle.
Best Gigabyte Aorus 15 deal
Gigabyte Aorus 15 Gaming Laptop
Was:
$1,649
Now: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2FN82E16834725214%3F" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,299 @ Newegg
Overview:
Take $350 off the RTX 4070 graphics-toting Gigabyte Aorus 15 with rebate.
Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: February 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Gigabyte Aorus 15 configuration. For context, it fell to $1,299 in March 2024 at <a href="https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B0BVRM8ZSG?utm_campaign=camelizer&utm_medium=extension&utm_source=chrome&utm_content=view-product-button&utm_term=US-B0BVRM8ZSG" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGigabyte-AORUS-15-2560x1440-BSF-73US754SH%2Fdp%2FB0BVRM8ZSG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $1,349
Reviews: We didn't get our hands on it for testing, however, sister site Tom's Hardware took the RTX 4070 Gigabyte Aorus 15X for a spin. They gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its overall strong performance, quality build and customizable RGB lighting.
Tom's Hardware <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gigabyte-aorus-15x" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="camelcamelcamel.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">★★★★
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop for graphics intensive tasks like playing AAA games, video editing and working with large graphics files.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general daily use or a family laptop for emailing, checking homework assignments, browsing the internet, and streaming YouTube videos.
