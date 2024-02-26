Cheap gaming laptop deal: Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 4050 is just $699!
Snag the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 4050 for an all-time low price of $699
Good news if you're on the hunt for a cheap gaming laptop under $700. Right now, you can get the Acer Nitro 5 for just $699 shipped at BJ's. Normally $999, that's $300 in savings and this Acer Nitro 5's lowest price ever. Non-BJ members may use BJ's 1-day guest pass to snag this epic gaming laptop deal. By comparison, it's $85 cheaper than Walmart's current price.
We like the Nitro 5 series for its bright display, comfortable display, and strong performance. If you're a beginner gamer looking for an affordable entry level gaming-specific machine, you can't go wrong with the Acer Nitro 5. This deal ends March 7.
Today's best Acer Nitro 5 deal
Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop
Was: $999
Now: $699 @ BJ's
Overview: One of the best cheap gaming laptop deals right now takes $300 off the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 4050 GPU
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 4-Zone RGB backlit keyboard, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home
Release date: February 2023
Price check: Walmart $783
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Acer Nitro 5 RTX 40 Series gaming laptop.
Reviews: Although we didn't get test this exact laptop, we reviewed the 2022 Acer Nitro 5. Overall, we found its strong performance and graphics impressive. Although we thought its battery life could be better, we liked its bright display and comfortable keyboard.
Buy if: You want an entry level gaming laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. Our review unit's Intel Core i5-12500H CPU/16GB RAM (the same hardware as the laptop in this deal) scored 9,148 in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test. That's nearly twice the 5,480 category average for budget gaming laptops.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop just for basic tasks like creating docs, emailing, internet browsing and watching YouTube.
