Cheap gaming laptop deal: Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 4050 is just $699!

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop

Was: $999

Now: $699 @ BJ's

Overview: One of the best cheap gaming laptop deals right now takes $300 off the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 4050 GPU

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 4-Zone RGB backlit keyboard, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home

Release date: February 2023

Price check: Walmart $783

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Acer Nitro 5 RTX 40 Series gaming laptop.

Reviews: Although we didn't get test this exact laptop, we reviewed the 2022 Acer Nitro 5. Overall, we found its strong performance and graphics impressive. Although we thought its battery life could be better, we liked its bright display and comfortable keyboard.

Buy if: You want an entry level gaming laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. Our review unit's Intel Core i5-12500H CPU/16GB RAM (the same hardware as the laptop in this deal) scored 9,148 in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test. That's nearly twice the 5,480 category average for budget gaming laptops.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop just for basic tasks like creating docs, emailing, internet browsing and watching YouTube.