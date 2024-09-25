Forget the M4 MacBook Pro — save $500 on the mighty MacBook Pro 16 right now

As expected, the cost of the M3 MacBook Pro is dropping ahead of Apple's October event. The M4 MacBook Pro has yet to be announced and already, Best Buy is slashing up to $500 off its inventory of M3 MacBook Pro notebooks.

One notable deal drops the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro to $1,999 at Best Buy. That's a massive $500 price drop, as it normally would set you back $2,499. It's not the lowest price I've seen for this configuration, it's one of the best MacBook deals among today's fall sales.

Over the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

Now $500 off, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is a wise choice if you're a power user who wants a powerful big-screen Mac that lasts long in between charges (up to 22 hours, rated).

If you want something more portable, consider the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1299 ($300 off). Even better, take an extra $100 off at checkout with My Best Buy Plus and drop it to $1,199. Since you'd be saving twice the amount of a $50 cost of My Best Buy Plus, the membership pays for itself.

Browse Best Buy's entire sale and learn more about the M3 MacBook Pro 16 below.

Today's best MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro deal