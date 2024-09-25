Forget the M4 MacBook Pro — save $500 on the mighty MacBook Pro 16 right now
Save $500 on the M3 MacBook Pro at Best Buy
As expected, the cost of the M3 MacBook Pro is dropping ahead of Apple's October event. The M4 MacBook Pro has yet to be announced and already, Best Buy is slashing up to $500 off its inventory of M3 MacBook Pro notebooks.
One notable deal drops the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro to $1,999 at Best Buy. That's a massive $500 price drop, as it normally would set you back $2,499. It's not the lowest price I've seen for this configuration, it's one of the best MacBook deals among today's fall sales.
Over the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
Now $500 off, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is a wise choice if you're a power user who wants a powerful big-screen Mac that lasts long in between charges (up to 22 hours, rated).
If you want something more portable, consider the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1299 ($300 off). Even better, take an extra $100 off at checkout with My Best Buy Plus and drop it to $1,199. Since you'd be saving twice the amount of a $50 cost of My Best Buy Plus, the membership pays for itself.
Browse Best Buy's entire sale and learn more about the M3 MacBook Pro 16 below.
Today's best MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro
Was: $2,499
Now: $1,999 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is slashing $500 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for a limited time.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices we've seen MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro chip.
Price comparison: B&H $2,149 | Amazon $2,385 (via Expercom)
Reviews: The MacBook Pro series has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to create documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.