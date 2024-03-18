Forget Surface Pro 10, save $440 on this Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle!

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard

Was: $1,539

Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,099 @ Best Buy

Overview

Save $440 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51)

Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/microsoft-copilot" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Copilot

Release date: October 2022

Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fconfigure%2FSurface-Pro-9%2F93vkd8np4fvk%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Microsoft $1,389

Price history: It's $100 shy of its lowest ever price which it hit in mid-January 2024.

Reviews: We didn't get to test it, however, Surface Pro 9 reviews at our sister sites average 4 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that it's a slim, lightweight Windows tablet/laptop hybrid with great performance.

TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-5g" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★ | Windows Central: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/surface/surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★★

Buy if: If you're in the market for a travel-friendly 2-in-1 device. With its detachable keyboard and stylus support, the Surface Pro 9 is a great alternative to a traditional laptop or tablet.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like web surfing and streaming content. See our top picks for <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/best-tablets" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best tablets for a device that best suits your use case.