Forget Surface Pro 10, save $440 on this Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle!

Save $440 on the Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of the best tablets for productivity. Pair it with an optional Surface Pro keyboard and it does double duty as a 2-in-1 laptop. If versatility and power in a premium portable package ticks all the boxes for you, here's a deal you'll like.
Best Buy's currently having a spring sale which drops the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard to $1,099. It normally costs $1,539, so that's $440 in savings and undercuts Microsoft's current offer by $290. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle since January. If you've had your eye on any of Microsoft's premium productivity tablets, it's one of the best Surface deals you can get.
Snag this Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle while you still can or see more Surface deals at Best Buy fir more options.
Today's best Surface Pro 9 with keyboard deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard
Was:
$1,539
Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,099 @ Best Buy
Overview
Save $440 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51)
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/microsoft-copilot" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Copilot
Release date: October 2022
Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fconfigure%2FSurface-Pro-9%2F93vkd8np4fvk%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Microsoft $1,389
Price history: It's $100 shy of its lowest ever price which it hit in mid-January 2024.
Reviews: We didn't get to test it, however, Surface Pro 9 reviews at our sister sites average 4 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that it's a slim, lightweight Windows tablet/laptop hybrid with great performance.
TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-5g" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★ | Windows Central: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/surface/surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★★
Buy if: If you're in the market for a travel-friendly 2-in-1 device. With its detachable keyboard and stylus support, the Surface Pro 9 is a great alternative to a traditional laptop or tablet.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like web surfing and streaming content. See our top picks for <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/best-tablets" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best tablets for a device that best suits your use case.
