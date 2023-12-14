Epic last-minute holiday deal drops Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED with RTX 4060 to just $1,399

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED RTX 4060 Laptop

Was: $1,699

Now: $1,399 @ Newegg

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED with RTX 4060 GPU

Features: 16” 32.K (3200 x 2000) 500-nit 120Hz OLED Display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Release date: May 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED laptop

Price check: Amazon $1,399

Reviews: We love the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Its strong performance, sturdy, utilitarian chassis and impressive value for the price makes it a winner.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Buy if: You want a big screen OLED laptop for multitasking and graphics intense applications like video-editing, and gaming.

Don't buy if: You prefer a smaller screen or want a laptop solely for creating docs, emails, web browsing, and watching videos.