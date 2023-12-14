Epic last-minute holiday deal drops Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED with RTX 4060 to just $1,399
Don't miss this last minute holiday deal on the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED
Last minute holiday deals at Newegg offer impressive discounts on the industry's top-rated laptops. For a limited time, one of our MacBook Pro alternatives is heavily discounted down to a rock-bottom price.
During Newegg's Dealcember sale, you can get the excellent Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED with RTX 4060 GPU for just $1,399. That's $300 off its typical $1,699 retail price — its biggest discount yet! Not only is this the Vivobook Pro 16 OLED's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best holiday laptop deals in town.
Today's best Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED deal
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED RTX 4060 Laptop
Was:
$1,699
Now: $1,399 @ Newegg
Lowest price! Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED with RTX 4060 GPU
Features: 16” 32.K (3200 x 2000) 500-nit 120Hz OLED Display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED laptop
Price check: Amazon $1,399
Reviews: We love the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Its strong performance, sturdy, utilitarian chassis and impressive value for the price makes it a winner.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a big screen OLED laptop for multitasking and graphics intense applications like video-editing, and gaming.
Don't buy if: You prefer a smaller screen or want a laptop solely for creating docs, emails, web browsing, and watching videos.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Sarah Chaney
By Hilda Scott