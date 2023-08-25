Early Labor Day laptop deal: Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 4070 for $1,499

The latest Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of the best gaming laptops on the market. Powerful enough to replace your game console or desktop PC, this killer machine is at its best price yet.
Currently, Best Buy sells the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070 GPU for $1,499. Normally $1,949, that's $450 off and its lowest price yet. This is one of the best discounts in Best Buy's gaming laptop sale.
It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals of the summer.
Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070 Laptop
Was:
$1,949
Now: $1,499 @ Best Buy
Features: 16-inch display, This machine has a 16-inch (2560 x 1440) 500-nit 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.
Release date: Feb. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 40 Series laptop.
Reviews: Overall, Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 reviews agree that's it's one of the best gaming laptops to buy. It scored high ratings across the board for its mind blowing gaming performance and stunning display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA titles at high frame rates. Performance-wise, the RTX ROG Zephyrus M16 supports true 4K gaming on the latest AAA titles at 60 fps or higher.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic day-to-task for creating docs, emails, web browsing, and streaming content. This particular is primarily for gaming and other graphics demanding tasks like video editing and graphics designing.