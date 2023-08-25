Early Labor Day laptop deal: Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 4070 for $1,499

The latest Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of the best gaming laptops on the market. Powerful enough to replace your game console or desktop PC, this killer machine is at its best price yet.

Currently, Best Buy sells the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070 GPU for $1,499. Normally $1,949, that's $450 off and its lowest price yet. This is one of the best discounts in Best Buy's gaming laptop sale.

It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals of the summer.

Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 deal