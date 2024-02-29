Dune 2 star Timothée Chalamet’s favorite headphones just dropped to $479

The AirPods Max are among the best headphones for Apple users and Dune 2 star Timothée Chalamet’s favorite ear cans. Headphone deals are plentiful at the moment which makes it a great time to upgrade your audio wearables. Right now, you can get the fashionable Apple AirPods Max for $479 at Amazon. Normally $549, that's $70 off and one of the best prices we've seen for the AirPods Max since the holidays.

Featuring noise cancelling and spatial audio, the AirPods Max create a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience. Despite their 13.6 ounce heft, the AirPods Max are surprisingly comfortable. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.

If style, noise-blocking and comfort are important to you, the AirPods Max are the headphones you want.

Today's best AirPods Max deal