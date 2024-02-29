Dune 2 star Timothée Chalamet’s favorite headphones just dropped to $479
Save $70 on the AirPods Max, your favorite celeb's favorite headphones
The AirPods Max are among the best headphones for Apple users and Dune 2 star Timothée Chalamet’s favorite ear cans. Headphone deals are plentiful at the moment which makes it a great time to upgrade your audio wearables. Right now, you can get the fashionable Apple AirPods Max for $479 at Amazon. Normally $549, that's $70 off and one of the best prices we've seen for the AirPods Max since the holidays.
Featuring noise cancelling and spatial audio, the AirPods Max create a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience. Despite their 13.6 ounce heft, the AirPods Max are surprisingly comfortable. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.
If style, noise-blocking and comfort are important to you, the AirPods Max are the headphones you want.
Today's best AirPods Max deal
Apple AirPods Max
Was:
$549
Now: $479 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $70 on Apple's fantastic AirPods Max headphones.
Features: 40mm drivers, active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, Spatial Audio, up to 20 hour battery life
Product launched: December 2020
Price history: This is not the AirPods Max's lowest price ever but it's still a nice discount. For context, the lowest price to date for the AirPods Max is $349 which it hit on Prime Day 2022.
Price comparison: Best Buy $479 | Walmart $479 | B&H $525
Reviews consensus: In our AirPods Max review, we praise the headphones' gorgeous design, great sound quality and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars, backed by our Editor's Choice award.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want great sounding headphones that you can wear for long periods of time.
Don't buy it if: It's beyond your budget. Cheaper alternatives worth considering are the Beats Studio Pro for $299 ($50 off).
