Drop in on Amazon and snag these 5 all-time-low gaming laptop deals

Now, we’re not accusing Amazon of trying to sabotage your studies, but highlighting a bunch of the best gaming laptops in their Back to College sale is a bit sus if you ask us.

Jokes aside, all work and no play make you a dull person, so grabbing one of these fantastic laptop deals is a splendid idea as you make your back-to-school preparations. We’ve been diving through the deals and we’ve pulled out five great gaming laptops, all of which are down to their lowest-ever price on Amazon.

The biggest discount of the bunch can be found on the MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio, which is down to just $2,089. That’s a chunky $510 off this AI-enhanced gaming laptop that comes loaded with serious specs and a beautiful 240Hz QHD display.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, you can get $240 off the Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 or $243 off the MSI Katana 15. Both have RTX 4070 graphics cards, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, so they’re capable gaming machines. The choice between them comes down to paying $100 more for a better display (the Neo) and personal preference over the designs, but you can’t go wrong here in our opinion.

Finally, we have a pair of sub-$1,000 laptop deals for the budget-conscious gamers out there. The RTX 4060-powered Acer Nitro 16 sneaks under the barrier at $957 — an impressive $342 discount on its usual price. And, if you don’t mind a slight downgrade in the GPU, you can snag the Acer Nitro V for just $649.

5 RTX 40 gaming laptop deals for college on Amazon

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio: $2,599 $2,089 @ Amazon

MSI’s stealth laptop range is designed to slip under the radar, delivering gaming performance without the garish RGB and logos often found on gaming rigs. The MSI Stealth 16 fits that brief perfectly, offering serious oomph while still managing to look very demure. With $500 off, it’s also very mindful of your bank balance. Features: 13th Gen Intel Core i9, NVIDIA RTX 4070, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, 16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate. Price check: Best Buy $2416

Acer Nitro V: $779 $649 @ Amazon

If you want great gaming performance without paying a fortune, this Acer Nitro V is our top pick, thanks to this $130 discount. It’s last year’s model, so it has a 13th gen CPU, but it’s still packing an RTX 4050 for gaming on the go. Features: Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA RTX 4050, 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD RAM, 15.6" FHD IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate. Price check: Best Buy $879

MSI Katana 15: $1,399 $1,156 @ Amazon

Kick things up a notch with the MSI Katana 15, which is rocking an RTX 4070 GPU for some serious gaming grunt. In our MSI Katana 15 review, we were hugely impressed by the performance, especially for the price. Now that price is even lower thanks to this $243 discount. It’s not a perfect laptop — the display isn’t amazing, and the battery life is atrocious, but it’s a gaming laptop so you’re rarely using it unplugged from the wall socket for long. Features: Intel Core i7-13620H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6" (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate. Price check: Best Buy $1299

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16: $1,489 $1,249 @ Amazon

Save $240 on this sleek gaming powerhouse of a laptop. We had some hands-on time with the Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 at last year’s Computex 2023 show and loved the slim, stylish design that belies the powerful gaming hardware underneath. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, RTX 4060 GPU, and a buttery smooth 240Hz display, at this price, it’s an easy recommendation. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display, 240Hz refresh rate. Price check: Best Buy $1799