Drop Bose Ultra Open Earbuds to $279 with this unique coupon

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are fashionable, functional, and deliver audiophile-worthy sound. Featuring an open-ear, flex arms design, they stay in your ears and let you enjoy music without totally drowning out your surroundings. Although there's no outright discount for these new release Bose headphones, here's how to snag some savings.
New QVC customers can get Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for $279 with coupon, "HELLO20" at checkout. That's $20 off their regular retail price of $299, so you'd be snagging them for a record low price. To get this deal, you must create a QVC account and have a valid email address.
In terms of headphone deals, it's one of the best available on Bose-branded earbuds. For joggers, runners, gym rats, and commuters who want high-fidelity sound to go, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are a solid buy.
Today's best Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deal
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
Was: $299
Now: $279 @ QVC via coupon, "HELLO20" (new customers only)
Overview:
New QVC customers save $20 the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds via coupon, "HELLO20" at checkout.
Features: Open-ear design, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in mic, on-ear controls, water resistant, up to 7.5 hours of battery life (rated)
Launch date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest ever price for the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
Price check: Amazon $299 | Best Buy $299| Target $299 | Walmart Sold Out | Bose $299
Reviews: In our Bose Ultra Open review, we gave them 4 out of 5-stars. Featuring high quality sound, good battery life and a luxurious design, the Bose's Ultra Open are the Editor's choice earbuds.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want premium sounding open-ear style earbuds so you can stay aware of your surroundings.
Don't Buy it if: You want noise-cancellation to drown out of muffle distracting sounds.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
