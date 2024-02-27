Drop Bose Ultra Open Earbuds to $279 with this unique coupon

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are fashionable, functional, and deliver audiophile-worthy sound. Featuring an open-ear, flex arms design, they stay in your ears and let you enjoy music without totally drowning out your surroundings. Although there's no outright discount for these new release Bose headphones, here's how to snag some savings.

New QVC customers can get Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for $279 with coupon, "HELLO20" at checkout. That's $20 off their regular retail price of $299, so you'd be snagging them for a record low price. To get this deal, you must create a QVC account and have a valid email address.

In terms of headphone deals, it's one of the best available on Bose-branded earbuds. For joggers, runners, gym rats, and commuters who want high-fidelity sound to go, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are a solid buy.

Today's best Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deal