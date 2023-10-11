Dell XPS 15 Prime Day laptop deal takes $500 off the RTX 4060 model

The best Dell XPS 15 Prime Day deal is not where you think it is. Dell's direct deals typically undercut Amazon and this October Prime Day is no different.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 4060 GPI for $1,199 during Dell's Cyber Savings Event. That's $500 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Dell laptop which typically fetches a cool $1,499.

This is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals happening right now.

Today's best Dell XPS 15 Prime Day deal

Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Review: In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design.

Port-wise, it equips you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, full-sized SD card reader, and a headset jack. It also ships with a dongle adapter, something you don't often get with laptops. Apple, we're looking at you.

In our recent Dell XPS 15 9530 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its slick, elegant design alongside its great overall and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its vivid display and excellent audio.

In a nutshell, the Dell XPS 15 is ideal for remote workers, college students and creators who want a powerful productivity laptop. If this sounds like you, the Dell XPS 15 is a worthy daily driver.

