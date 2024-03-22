7 best Amazon Big Spring sale Chromebook deals — these are Prime Day cheap

Amazon Big Spring Sale Chromebook deals are going strong through the weekend. If you want to buy a laptop and would rather not spend a small fortune, a Chromebook is the way to go. During Amazon's spring sale, you can snag a cheap but good laptop for as low as $199.

One standout deal I recommend is the Acer Chromebook 314 for just $349. Normally $449, that's $100 in savings and the lowest ever recorded price for this Chromebook. Packing a fast Intel Core i3 8-core GPU alongside 8GB RAM, the Acer Chromebook 314 is adequate for multitasking. It's a budget-friendly option for college students, work professionals. and anyone else who wants a decent everyday laptop or less.

And that's just one of the fantastic Chromebook deals to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. If fast boot times, solid performance, long battery life and security are important to you, save your money and browse my recommended Chromebook deals from Amazon below.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends March 25, don't miss it!

Amazon Big Spring Sale Chromebook deals

Asus Chromebook C424: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-C424MA-AS48F-Chromebook-NanoEdge-Processor%2Fdp%2FB0BSP51S36%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $349 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Asus Chromebook C424 in this limited time Amazon Big Spring Sale deal. Great for students looking or anyone else looking for a basic laptop. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM , Intel UHD Graphics 600, 128GB of storage, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Spin 513: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAcer-Chromebook-Spin-R841T-R841T-S4ZG%2Fdp%2FB08WPH5VXN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $279 $199 @ Amazon

Now $80 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is one of the most affordable <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/2-in-1-laptops" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">2-in-1 laptops under $200. Although typically don't recommend products more than 2 years old, ChromeOS laptops receive up to 10 years of automatic updates. First released in Feb. 2021, the Acer <a href="https://support.google.com/chrome/a/answer/6220366?" data-link-merchant="support.google.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Chromebook Spin 513 (R841T) is scheduled to receive security and stability updates June 2031. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8-core CPU, Integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, CHromeOS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLenovo-Chromebook-MediaTek-Kompanio-ChromeOS%2Fdp%2FB0CTD6GKLT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $319 $221 @ Amazon

Now $98 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best budget laptops around. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop, Features: 14-inch 1080p display, <a href="https://www.mediatek.com/products/chromebooks/mediatek-kompanio-520" data-link-merchant="mediatek.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. Price check: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Flenovo-slim-14-34-chromebook-mediatek-processor-4gb-ram-64gb-flash-storage-blue-82xj002dus%2F-%2FA-89444251" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="mediatek.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Target $229 | <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Flaptops%2Fideapad%2Fideapad-300%2Fideapad-slim-3-chromebook-gen-8-%2814-inch-mtk%29%2F82xj0000us%3F" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="mediatek.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Lenovo $319

Lenovo 3i Chromebook: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLenovo-3i-Chromebook-Everyday-Notebook%2Fdp%2FB0BSJ46KY9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$299 $268 @ Amazon

Save $31 on the already modestly priced Lenovo Chromebook 3i — one of the best budget laptops for the money. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop. It's easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with verified boot and privacy shutter. Features: 15.6-inch (‎1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel HD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BSLV4MKD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Acer Chromebook 314, plus get a free protective laptop sleeve. This versatile Chromebook's 360-degree hinge makes it easy to covert to tablet mode, tent mode or viewing mode. Plus, it features Google's free productivity apps, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides all of which can convert Microsoft Office files. Overall, the Acer Chromebook 314 is a budget-friendly 2-in-1 laptop that gets the job done. Features: 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook 314: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FChromebook-CB314-4HT-32X6-i3-N305-Processor-Display%2Fdp%2FB0CMRRFGVN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the 2023 Acer Chromebook 314 is at all-time low price. Overall, Acer's Chromebook 314 is a budget-friendly for college students and anyone else looking for a decent everyday laptop. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, Chrome OS Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-14389655?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://store.acer.com/en-us/acer-chromebook-314-cb314-4ht-32x6" data-link-merchant="store.acer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Acer $449