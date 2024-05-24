Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones hit lowest price ever for Memorial Day
Amazon Memorial Day deals feature solid discounts on Bose headphones.
One noteworthy deal drops Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to $379. That's $50 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for them in a while and one of the best headphone deals of the season. Featuring Spatial Audio 3D sound, the Bose QC Ultra are a cheaper alternative to Apple's AirPods Max (now $449) and the newly released $449 Sonos Ace.
While we didn't get to experience them ourselves, sister site Tom's Guide rates the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 4 out of 5-stars. They doubled down by giving Bose's premium headphones their Editor's Choice Award for their modern design, signature Immersive Audio and best-in-class noise-cancellation.
If headphones are on your summer wish list of gadgets, Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are worth considering.
Looking for sub-$250 ear cans? Consider the flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 ($100 off). Although they lack Spatial Audio, they offer comfort, rich sound, noise-cancellation, and the same 24-hour long battery life.
For more deals like this, check out our Memorial Day sales hub for the best unofficial start of summer savings.
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra
Was: $429
Now: $379 @ Amazon
Overview
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are at an all-time low price for Memorial Day.
Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life
Release date: Oct. 3, 2023
Price check: Best Buy $379 | Target $379 | Walmart $379 | Bose $379
Reviews: The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are praised by reviewers for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You wear headphones a lot, and you want a premium experience with immersive, rich soundscapes and excellent ANC technology. Or, if you want headphones with a super long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You don't care to pay the premium for high-quality sound. The QuietComfort Ultras are a fantastic investment, but only if you'll wear them often and appreciate their sound quality. If you're looking for a slightly cheaper pair of headphones, check out the Bose QuietComfort headphones instead.
