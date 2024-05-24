Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones hit lowest price ever for Memorial Day

Amazon Memorial Day deals feature solid discounts on Bose headphones.

One noteworthy deal drops Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to $379. That's $50 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for them in a while and one of the best headphone deals of the season. Featuring Spatial Audio 3D sound, the Bose QC Ultra are a cheaper alternative to Apple's AirPods Max (now $449) and the newly released $449 Sonos Ace.

While we didn't get to experience them ourselves, sister site Tom's Guide rates the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 4 out of 5-stars. They doubled down by giving Bose's premium headphones their Editor's Choice Award for their modern design, signature Immersive Audio and best-in-class noise-cancellation.

If headphones are on your summer wish list of gadgets, Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are worth considering.

Looking for sub-$250 ear cans? Consider the flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 ($100 off). Although they lack Spatial Audio, they offer comfort, rich sound, noise-cancellation, and the same 24-hour long battery life.

For more deals like this, check out our Memorial Day sales hub for the best unofficial start of summer savings.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal