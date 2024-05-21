4 early Bose Memorial Day deals this week
Early Memorial Day sales start now with spring into summer discounts on Bose audio devices. One early Bose Memorial Day deal at Best Buy offers Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 for just $199 ($90 off). This is the Bose QuietComfort 2's lowest price ever and one of the best headphone deals I've seen all month.
Aptly named, Bose QuietComfort 2 earbuds are comfortable to wear and feature best-in-class noise-cancellation. They're also water-and-sweat resistance and pump out premium sound which makes them great for working out at the gym.
If you prioritize comfort, bold sound, and superior noise-canceling, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 2.
Browse 4 early Bose Memorial Day deals I found below.
Bose Memorial Day deals
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: $279 $189 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $90 on our favorite Bose earbuds which is really $110 off its launch price. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review, we praised it for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled ANC. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer a great battery life of up to 24 hours with the included case.
Price check: Best Buy $199
Bose 700 Headphones: $399 $379 @ Walmart
Walmart slashes a modest $20 off Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones. Despite their age, they're still among the best premium headphones around. They offer stellar noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
Bose Smart Soundbar 900: $749 $599 @Best Buy w/ Plus
Lowest price! My Best Buy Plus members save $150 on the Bose Smart Soundbar 900. It adds an extra dimension of height to your and employs Bose TrueSpace spatial processing to analyze and up-mix sounds. The result is an enveloping listening experience in Dolby, stereo, and more.
Price check: Amazon $699
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ 2 Bluetooth Speaker: $329 $279 @ Amazon
Amazon takes $41 off the SoundLink Revolve+ 2 portable Bluetooth speaker. Pair it with your laptop, tablet or phone for 360° degree, jaw-dropping sound,
Price check: Best Buy $299| Bose $299
