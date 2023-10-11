10 Best October Prime Day SSD storage deals to grab before it's too late!

The best Prime Day SSD storage deals of Prime Big Deals Days offer huge discounts on storage for your laptop, tablet or game console, it's a great time to save.

For a limited time, you can get the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for just $79. Previously $119, that's $20 off and its cheapest price yet.

Shockproof, IP65 rated water-and-dust resistant with a rubberized grip, this portable SSD is built rugged. The SSD in this deal features 1TB of storage with fast read and write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables and works with PC, Mac, Android devices and gaming consoles.

Shop Amazon's WD and SanDisk SSD deals while you still can, Amazon's Prime October event ends Oct.11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more early holiday deals on tech and gaming, visit our October Prime Day deals hub.

Best Prime Day SSD storage deals

Crucial X10 Pro 2TB Portable SSD: $209 $122 @Amazon

Save $88 on the Crucial X10 Pro 2TB SSD. It offers broad plug-and-play compatibility across USB-C enabled devices. It works with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (2TB) : $119 $99 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options.

WD Black 2TB: $100 $85 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the 2TB WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD. It features a read speed of up to 5,150MBps and write speed of up to 4,850MBps. It also utilizes the PCIe Gen 4 interface, which ensures it's faster than Gen 3 SSDs.

Samsung 990 PRO 4TB: $345 $280 @ Amazon

Samsung's phenomenal 990 Pro 4TB SSD is now $65 off in this great Prime Day deal. Possessing read speeds of up to 7,450MBps and read speeds up to 6,900MBps, the power of this SSD is absolutely unmatched. Those seeking

Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB for PS5: $480 $340 @ Amazon

Save $140 on this incredible deal for the powerful Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB SSD. Featuring a speed of up to 7,300MBps, this PS5-specific SSD is perfect for gamers looking massively upgrade the storage space on their console.

Lexar NM790 1TB: $70 $45 @ Amazon

Save $25 on this incredible, low-cost SSD from Lexar in this incredible Prime Day deal. Built with 1TB of storage and up to 7,400MBps reading speed and 6,500MBps writing speed, this SSD is the go-to budget option.

Crucial T700 4TB: $600 $390 @ Amazon

Save $210 on the most powerful SSD in this list by far, delivering 12,400MBps reading speed and 11,800MBps writing speed with one of the latest Gen 5 SSDs.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 1TB: $139 $95 @ Amazon

Save $44 on the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption.

WD Black P40 2TB Game Drive SSD: $329 $149 @ Amazon

Save $149 on the Western Digital Black 2TB Game Drive. This high performance SSD delivers fast transfer speeds at the rate of up to 2000MB/s. It works with laptops, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles.