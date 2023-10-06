7+ Best early October Prime Day deals on AirPods

Early October Prime Day deals on AirPods are available days before Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days event. The 48-hour sale runs from Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT. through Oct.11, 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. ET.

One early deals offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $199. Normally $249, that's $50 off and their lowest price ever on Amazon. This is one of the best AirPods deals you can get this weekend.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave the earbuds a solid 5 out of 5-star rating. Personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls are some of the things we love about Apple's 2nd generation AirPods.

So if you were looking for a price break on some new earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 a wise choice. That's just one of the best early October Prime Day AirPods deals you can get today.

See more of my recommended picks on AirPods and AirPods accessories below.

Early October Prime Day deals on AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Walmart $199

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple EarPods USB-C: $20 $19 @ Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $20. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $20

Apple Wireless Charging Case: $79 $63 @Amazon

Save $17 on the Apple Wireless Charging Case. It features an LED indicator on the front to let you know that your AirPods are charging. No charging mat? No problem. Use the Lightning port to charge. This Wireless Charging Case works with AirPods (1st and 2nd generation).