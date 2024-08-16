Best Buy's Microsoft 3-Day sale takes up to $600 off Windows laptops — 7 deals I'd snag this weekend
Shop Best Buy's 3-Day Microsoft sale and save big on Windows laptops
Best Buy's Microsoft 3-Day sale includes hefty discounts on Windows-driven laptops and tablets.
This limited-time event offers first-time price drops on Copilot+ PCs like Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11, as well as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x.
If you're a student looking for back-to-school deals or a budget-conscious consumer looking to save, this 48-hour sale is not to be missed. During the sale, save up to $500 on select Microsoft Surface devices and up to $600 off top-rated notebook PCs by Acer, Asus HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.
Best Buy's Microsoft 3-sale ends Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11: 59 p.m. ET.
Best Buy Microsoft 3-Day sale deals
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: $1,199 $999 Best Buy
Lowest price! For a limited time, save $200 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC . In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we called it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs. If you want a portable laptop with solid performance for school or remote work, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a wise choice.
Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: $1,199 $1.049 @ Best Buy
During the Microsoft 3-Day Sale at Best Buy, save $150 on the Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC. We loved last year's Acer Swift 14, so it's more than likely we'll enjoy the latest model, but everything is still up in the air with the new Qualcomm chips. However, in our review, we wrote "The Acer Swift 14 is an excellent laptop offering power, beauty, and comfort all for a reasonable price."
Features: 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, facial recognition, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC: $2,099 $1,999 9
Take $100 off the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with My Best Buy Plus. In our Surface Laptop 7 (13-inch) review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its strong performance, long battery life, and bright display. Despite its so-so graphics, it's a solid productivity laptop. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate.
Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC: $1,499 $1,299 Best Buy
Lowest price! For a limited time, save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC. In our Surface Pro 11 2024 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its great performance, pretty display, and superb battery life. Just about the only bones we had to pick with it was its lack of ports and price point. The former can be fixed with a USB-C drive and this discount solves the latter.
Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 564-nit 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $999 @ Best Buy
Best Buy's Microsoft 3-Day sale takes $350 off the Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Samsung. In our lab's Geekbench overall performance tests, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge notched a multi-core of 15,818 and 2,935 for the single-core test. By comparison, it beat the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro (14,357 and 3,154, respectively).
Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home
HP Envy x360 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: $749 $499 @ Best Buy
Save $250 on the HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it has extremely solid specs for the price. It has a decent set of speakers built in so it should be serviceable for watching movies and shows, and the already solid battery life is bolstered by HP’s fast charging, which can take it from 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes.
Check out our HP Envy x360 2-in-1 review for our full thoughts.
Features: Intel Core 5 120U 10-core processor, 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, 300 nits brightness, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth, 5MP built-in webcam.
HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 OLED Laptop: $1,899 $1,299 @ Best Buy
If you want something a bit more premium, but still with great savings then this HP Spectre x360 14 is looking mighty fine at $600 off. It’s got top-end specs, a beautiful OLED display, and a stylish aluminum chassis. In our HP Spectre x360 14 review from earlier this year our only complaint was the price — less of an issue with a $500 discount.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition,14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch screen display, 500 nits brightness, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD, 1 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x USB-C 3.1, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, 9MP built-in webcam, fingerprint reader.
