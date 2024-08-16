Best Buy's Microsoft 3-Day sale takes up to $600 off Windows laptops — 7 deals I'd snag this weekend

HP Envy x360 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: $749 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it has extremely solid specs for the price. It has a decent set of speakers built in so it should be serviceable for watching movies and shows, and the already solid battery life is bolstered by HP’s fast charging, which can take it from 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Check out our HP Envy x360 2-in-1 review for our full thoughts.

Features: Intel Core 5 120U 10-core processor, 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, 300 nits brightness, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth, 5MP built-in webcam.