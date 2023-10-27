Best Buy is having a laptop sale, here are 7 early Black Friday Chromebook deals I recommend

If you want to buy a Chromebook for yourself or someone you know before Black Friday, Nov. 24, I bring good news. Early Black Friday Chromebook deals are live at Best Buy right now. From budget Chromebooks to gaming Chromebooks to Plus Chromebooks for video editing, nearly all are on sale.

One deal I recommend is the 13th Gen Intel-charged Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $379. Previously $499, it's now $120 cheaper than usual which makes it an even better value for the price. We reviewed this 2-in-1 Chromebook and gave it 4 out of 5-stars for its fast performance and attractive design with sturdy hinges. If you're looking for a capable, versatile Chromebook with a great keyboard, at just under $380, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is a no-brainer.

That's just one of the best early Black Friday Chromebook deals you can get today. See my 7 recommended finds below.

Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and we're tracking the best early discounts on laptops. Visit our Black Friday deals 2023 roundup for more savings on must-have holiday tech.

7 early Black Friday Chromebook deals I recommend

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $499 $379 @Best Buy

Best Buy takes $120 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook in this deal. Lenovo and Google teamed up to release this new Plus Chromebook that packs AI-infused next-level performance into a fun 2-in-1 that’s super affordable. Powered by Google's Chrome OS with built-in virus protection and cloud backups, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is easy to use, secure, fast and versatile. Features: 360-degree flip-and-fold design. 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) matte touch screen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, microSD card reader, HD webcam with microphone.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook: $349 $179 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus and Total membership holders can save $170 on the 2023 Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 12 hours on a full battery charge (rated). Features: 12.2-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 3.4-GHz Intel Celeron N100 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. There's a media card reader built-in if you want to add more wiggle room for your files.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $469 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Now $230 off in the Best Buy Black Friday Early Access Sale, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of our favorite Chromebooks. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges lets convert into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice. Features: 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $269 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $130 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for the first time since its Oct. 2023 release. Powered by Google's fast and efficient Chrome operating system. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, Full HD webcam.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $449 @Best Buy w/ membership

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is the brand's first cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top tier gameplay. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

HP Chromebook x360 14b: $419 $319 @ Best Buy

The 2022 HP Chromebook 14 x360 is $100 off right now. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It features stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of up to 13.5 hours on a full charge. Features: 14-inch (1966 x 768) 250-nit touch screen, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 64GB of eMMC storage.