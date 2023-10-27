My Best Buy Black Friday early access deals are live — 7 sales I recommend

My Best Buy Black Friday early access deals are now live through Oct. 29. The go-to big box electronics retailer backs its sale with a holiday price match guarantee and extended return window. This way, you can shop with confidence.

Best Buy will match the price if it goes lower this holiday season. Plus, whatever you buy at Best Buy between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30 are eligible for returns through Jan. 13, 2024.

My Best Buy paid memberships start at $49 per year and offer free perks, exclusive discounts, early access to sales like this one, extended return times, protection plans, and more. So if you don't want to wait, shop Black Friday Early Access deals from now through the weekend.

As a reminder, October is Member Exclusive Month at Best Buy. You still have time to join and receive a $50 certificate when you spend $500 this through Oct. 31.

See some of my favorite early access Black Friday deals from Best Buy below.

My Best Buy early access Black Friday deals

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 Best Buy w/ membership

Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $379 $259 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $120 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $399 $299 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $100 off for a limited time. It features a 43mm stainless steel case and silver watch band. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic is IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: $299 $199 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Best Buy takes $100 off the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel. This is a must have accessory to buy if you're looking for a realistic driving experience while gaming. It features floor Pedals, real force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and a leather steering wheel Cover. This racing wheel works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Mac.

Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G (Unlocked): $1,799 $999 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Best Buy takes $800 off the Sony Xperia Pro I 5G. The Sony Xperia Pro-I is aptly made for photography and cinematography professionals, adding a killer camera to a powerful Android smartphone.

When do Best Buy Black Friday deals start?

Like every other retailer, Best Buy is putting its best holiday deals out early.

My Best Buy Plus and Total members can now shop early Black Friday deals from Oct. 27-29. Everyone else can shop Best Buy's early holiday sale on Oct. 30. Next month, Best Buy's Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 17-25 — followed by its Cyber Monday sale Nov. 26-27.