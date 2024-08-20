5 best back-to-school Flexispot standing desk deals I can get behind

The best standing desks are worth their weight in pure productivity, and Flexispot has a variety of back-to-school deals to elevate your study space. (Quite literally.) In fact, the right standing desk like the Editor's Choice Award-winning Flexispot Comhar might just be the workstation you never knew you needed, facilitating far healthier ergonomics during those weekly writing assignments from Professor SoAndSo.

Why should you consider a standing desk? Well, sitting in one place for too long is horrendous for your spine; having an adjustable workspace is much healthier in the long run…err, sit. After all, the more time you spend hunched over a laptop keyboard with poor posture, the worse it is for your neck, back, hips, and knees. But that’s not the only reason! Our favorite standing desks feature built-in USB ports, customizable shelving, and programmable height settings to optimize — and energize — your workday. Dean’s List ho!

I’ve personally reviewed a variety of Flexispot products over the past few years, and have been impressed by their super-stable steel frames, durable desktop construction, and plenty of customization options on the backend.

Here are 5 Flexispot standing desk deals to keep your academic rear in gear during this year’s back-to-school season.

5 best back-to-school standing desk deals

Flexispot Comhar Electric Standing Desk: $399 $319 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $80 on the Editor's Choice Flexispot Comhar Electric Standing Desk which earned a rare 5 out of 5-star rating from us. This model boasts a built-in drawer to provide seamless storage space for home office accessories, and the executive-chic look is tough to beat. My favorite feature? Built-in USB ports (both Type-C and Type A) on the front, right next to the programmable control panel. If you work from home, this standing desk is definitely worthy of your consideration. Features: 48 x 24-inch desktop, 28.3-inch to 47.6-inch adjustable height, 110-pound weight capacity, programmable control panel, built-in drawer, built-in USB ports

Flexispot Ergonomic Standing Desk: $249 $139 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking $110 off this best-selling standing desk from Flexispot. Click Amazon's on-page coupon to drop the price at checkout. Featuring a spacious whole-piece desktop at your fingertips, there’s plenty of room for a dual-monitor setup to complement whatever laptop you’re using. The industrial-grade steel frame is easy to install, and assembly tools are included right in the box, with detailed instructions to take out any guesswork. If you’re in the market for a basic standing desk with a few extra frills, give this one a gander. Features: 48 x 24-inch desktop, 28.9-inch to 46.5-inch adjustable height, industrial-grade steel frame, programmable control panel, 155-pound weight capacity

Flexispot Pro Bamboo Electric Standing Desk: $499 $349 @ Amazon

Save $50 — Bamboo is one of the most durable materials you’ll find in the wild, and it makes for an awesomely organic worksurface to spruce up any home office. Featuring one solid slab of bamboo-based elegance on top of an equally strong steel frame, this professional-grade standing desk provides plenty of extra real estate to accommodate an external monitor (or three), portable speakers, and all your other go-to gadgets. In short, if you’re on the lookout for a larger-than-average standing desk, this deal might be for you. Features: 55 x 28-inch desktop, 23.6-inch to 48.8-inch adjustable height, 220-pound weight capacity, programmable control panel, attractive bamboo workspace

Flexispot L Shaped Standing Desk: $499 $299 @ Amazon

Whether you’re a student, gamer, or just a jetsetting business professional with a brand-new corner office to decorate, this L-shaped standing desk has a little something for everyone, and right now you can snag it for $299 at Amazon. Featuring an absolutely humongous 63-inch worksurface that sits atop Flexispot’s signature steel frame, it comes with a pair of snazzy storage drawers that can be installed on either side, adding an extra layer of customization to your workspace. ($200 off with on-page coupon.) Features: 63 x 27.6-inch desktop, 28.7-inch to 47.2-inch adjustable height, 154-pound weight capacity, built-in USB port, reversible storage drawers