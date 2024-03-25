Bag the new Bose QuietComfort headphones for an all-time low price before the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends

Bose QuietComfort headphones are among today's last-chance Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals. If you haven't yet already, you still have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to buy the latest Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249. Normally $349, these Bose headphones are on sale for an all-time low price and $100 cheaper than usual.

I track headphone deals daily and these are one of the best out there right now. Though we didn't get to try the successor to our favorite QC 45 'phones, sister site Tom's Guide rates then 4. out of 5-stars. According to our sister site, they combine the top tier noise-cancellation and comfort we know from Bose with an updated sound profile. In a nutshell, they live up to their name and are a worthy follow-up to the previous Bose flagship headphones.

Alternatively, you can get the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra with Spatial Audio for $379 ($50 off ). Amazon also continues to offer the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $249 ($50 off). Remember, Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends just before midnight, don't miss out!

Best Bose QuietComfort headphone deals