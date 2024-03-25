Bag the new Bose QuietComfort headphones for an all-time low price before the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends
Bose QuietComfort headphones are among today's last-chance Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals. If you haven't yet already, you still have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to buy the latest Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249. Normally $349, these Bose headphones are on sale for an all-time low price and $100 cheaper than usual.
I track headphone deals daily and these are one of the best out there right now. Though we didn't get to try the successor to our favorite QC 45 'phones, sister site Tom's Guide rates then 4. out of 5-stars. According to our sister site, they combine the top tier noise-cancellation and comfort we know from Bose with an updated sound profile. In a nutshell, they live up to their name and are a worthy follow-up to the previous Bose flagship headphones.
Alternatively, you can get the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra with Spatial Audio for $379 ($50 off ). Amazon also continues to offer the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $249 ($50 off). Remember, Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends just before midnight, don't miss out!
Best Bose QuietComfort headphone deals
New Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Was:
$349
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ26B5V%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Amazon
Overview:
You still have time to save $100 on the new Bose QuietComfort Noise Headphones.
Features: Over-ear, foldable headphone design, active noise-cancellation with aware mode, adjust equalizer, up to 24 hours of battery life, optional audio-cable with in-line mic.
Release date: September 2023
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6554461.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $249 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBose-QuietComfort-Headphones-Noise-Cancelling-Over-Ear-Wireless-Bluetooth-Earphones-Black%2F1922461952%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart $249
Reviews: Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life.
Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize wearing comfort, immersive, rich sound, effective noise-cancelling, and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You prefer spatial audio 3D sound or more control over ANC. Other options to consider are the the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Wireless-Cancelling-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1L489%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.gBdxv09j4e7SAg7RBoFzSrxYSi9GFHQSNlr9RbzDuNqWiy7rBYRncf_9Gr0qhObQQkr14WiKwimrBkRop_n7-L7pBm-Ek0idYs1YsAlKCfo.AbEIGIPE_bXUZYKpJjIJtK7K35kTyFMCa0J45htsJZI%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DBose%252Bheadphones%26m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26qid%3D1711406932%26refinements%3Dp_6%253AATVPDKIKX0DER%252Cp_n_deal_type%253A23566065011%252Cp_n_condition-type%253A2224371011%252Cp_123%253A264616%26rnid%3D85457740011%26s%3Delectronics%26sr%3D1-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra or the Editor's Choice <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm5" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony WH-1000XM5.
