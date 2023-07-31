Back to school Chromebook deal: HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 for $289

The HP Chromebook x360 14b is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for students on the go. And thanks to Best Buy's back to school sale, it's down to a stellar price.

Right now, you can get the HP Chromebook x360 14b for just $289 at Best Buy . It normally costs $289, so you're saving $130. This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP laptop and of the most affordable Chromebook deals out there.

HP Chromebook x360 14b: $419 $289 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the 2022 HP Chromebook 14 x360. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It features stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of up to 13.5 hours on a full charge. This Chromebook has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) 250-nit touch screen, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage.

HP's Chromebook x360 as its name hints at, features a 360-hinge design to let you easily use it to work, write, watch, and play. The HP Chromebook x360 features stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O provides a rated battery life of up to 13.5 hours on a full charge.

This machine packs a 14-inch (1966 x 768) 250-nit touch screen, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. That's all you need to create documents, web browse, and stream videos on Google's lightweight Chrome OS. With the Chromebook x360, you'll enjoy near-instant startups, snappy performance and secure logins. The

As with all Chromebooks, you also get 15GB of free Google Drive cloud storage and tons of useful Chromebook perks. Although we didn't test it, 2022 HP Chromebook 14 reviews average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy customers praise the laptop's fast, solid performance, lightweight design, and beautiful display. Others love the crystal clear audio and microphones built into the Chromebook's HP Wide Vision 720 camera.

At 3.7 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Chromebook 14 is fairly portable. It's on par with its industry rival, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (3.2 pounds, 0.7 inches). For connecting external devices, you get 2 x USB-Type C ports, 1 x USB Type-A port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth covers your wireless connectivity needs.

In short, the HP Chromebook x360 14b is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop that gives you your money's worth. If you're looking for a versatile Windows alternative for work and play, this is the Chromebook you want.