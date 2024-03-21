Forget the new MacBook Air — Asus ZenBook Pro 14 OLED just fell to lowest price ever with RTX 4060

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED Laptop

Was: $1,799

Now: $1,699 @ Amazon

Overview:

Amazon takes $100 off the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 (UX6404VV) in this limited time laptop deal.

Features: 14.5-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 550-nit 120Hz OLED touch screen with Asus Pen 2.0 support, 0.2ms response time, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD, FHD IR Camera with triple mic array, Windows 11 Home, Pots: Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A,,SD card reader, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack

Product launched: March 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Asus laptop and $71 cheaper than its former all-time low price. For context, this is its first notable discount we've seen for this model Zenbook Pro since the holidays.

Price check: Best Buy $1,699

Reviews: Experts agree that the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 nails it in terms of design and performance. It affords you plenty of processing and graphics power for work and play. Built to military grade specs and measuring 0.7-inches thin with a weight 3.6 pounds, the Asus Zenbook is travel-friendly and made for heavy use.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ ½ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a laptop for power-hungry productivity that does double duty as a gaming laptop. This is the laptop for you if you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative for running graphics applications and AAA game titles at high refresh rates.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for internet browsing, checking emails and streaming YouTube videos. See our recommended best laptops and best Chromebooks buying guides to find the ideal laptop for your use case.