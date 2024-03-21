Forget the new MacBook Air — Asus ZenBook Pro 14 OLED just fell to lowest price ever with RTX 4060
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED falls to lowest price yet in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is a 2.8K resolution laptop with RTX 40 graphics and stylus support. If you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative that does double duty as a gaming laptop, here's an Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deal not to be missed.
For a limited time, you can get the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED Laptop for $1,699 at Amazon. Normally $1,799, that's $100 in savings and the lowest price ever for this particular laptop. We're just days into spring and this is one of the best laptop deals of the season so far. If it sells out, Best Buy is running this same offer.
Shop Amazon's entire sale and visit our Amazon Big Spring Sale deals hub for the best discounts on tech and gaming gear.
Today's best Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED deal
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED Laptop
Was:
$1,799Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BZ5X72TN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" rel="nofollow"> $1,699 @ Amazon
Overview:
Amazon takes $100 off the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 (UX6404VV) in this limited time laptop deal.
Features: 14.5-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 550-nit 120Hz OLED touch screen with Asus Pen 2.0 support, 0.2ms response time, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD, FHD IR Camera with triple mic array, Windows 11 Home, Pots: Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A,,SD card reader, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack (<a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=318038&a=2384906&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asus.com%2Fus%2Flaptops%2Ffor-creators%2Fzenbook%2Fzenbook-pro-14-oled-ux6404%2Ftechspec%2F" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">See full specs)
Product launched: March 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Asus laptop and $71 cheaper than its former all-time low price. For context, this is its first notable discount we've seen for this model Zenbook Pro since the holidays.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-zenbook-pro-14-oled-ux6404-14-5-touch-screen-laptop-intel-core-i9-with-16gb-memory-1-tb-ssd-tech-black%2F6547526.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $1,699
Reviews: Experts agree that the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 nails it in terms of design and performance. It affords you plenty of processing and graphics power for work and play. Built to military grade specs and measuring 0.7-inches thin with a weight 3.6 pounds, the Asus Zenbook is travel-friendly and made for heavy use.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/asus-zenbook-pro-14-oled-review-a-potent-content-creation-station" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/asus-zenbook-pro-14-oled" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★ ½ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/asus-zenbook-pro-14-oled-review-ux6404" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop for power-hungry productivity that does double duty as a gaming laptop. This is the laptop for you if you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative for running graphics applications and AAA game titles at high refresh rates.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for internet browsing, checking emails and streaming YouTube videos. See our recommended best laptops and best Chromebooks buying guides to find the ideal laptop for your use case.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott