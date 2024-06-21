Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 4070 graphics drops $400 ahead of Amazon's upcoming July Prime Day sale
Time to toughen up with $400 off the Asus TUF Gaming A15
With Amazon Prime Day 2024 looming on the horizon, many of us are already holding our breath to see what kind of new gaming hardware we can acquire at lower prices. NVIDIA RTX 40 series gaming laptops have notorious prices, but already we're seeing remarkable discounts as we wait.
Take, for example, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 for $1299 at Amazon, equipped with a 144Hz screen, AMD Ryzen 7 and NVIDIA RTX 4070. Normally this configuration goes for $1,699, so this is a solid $400 in savings and one of the best gaming laptop deals ahead of Prime Day.
Best Asus TUF Gaming A15 deal
Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4070: $1,699 $1,299 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $400 on the TUF Gaming A15 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8-core 5.2GHz CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 with 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: May 2023
Price History: This is one of the lowest price we've seen for this gaming laptop. We've only seen this device fall below this price once, back in November when it hit $1,189.
Reviews: In our hands-on review of the A14, the 14-inch version of this device, we appreciated the design and look forward to testing it further. Sister brand TechRadar called it a brilliant affordable gaming laptop and gave it their Editor's Choice Award.
TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want to run the latest AAA games at high settings. It's powerful CPU and GPU performance give esports gamers a competitive edge.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a portable gaming device. At 8.62 pounds with a shorter battery life, you'll need to hang around a reliable power source to utilize this powerful gaming device.
