Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 4070 graphics drops $400 ahead of Amazon's upcoming July Prime Day sale

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4070: $1,699 $1,299 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $400 on the TUF Gaming A15 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8-core 5.2GHz CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 with 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Release Date: May 2023

Price History: This is one of the lowest price we've seen for this gaming laptop. We've only seen this device fall below this price once, back in November when it hit $1,189.

Reviews: In our hands-on review of the A14, the 14-inch version of this device, we appreciated the design and look forward to testing it further. Sister brand TechRadar called it a brilliant affordable gaming laptop and gave it their Editor's Choice Award.

TechRadar: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want to run the latest AAA games at high settings. It's powerful CPU and GPU performance give esports gamers a competitive edge.

Don't buy it if: You're looking for a portable gaming device. At 8.62 pounds with a shorter battery life, you'll need to hang around a reliable power source to utilize this powerful gaming device.