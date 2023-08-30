Amazon Labor Day sale tablet deals: Save $100 on the 1TB iPad Pro 12.9 M2

Apple 12.9" iPad Pro M2 (1TB)

Was: $1,799

Now: $1,699 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro with 1TB of storage.

Features: 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR (2732 x 2048) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU, and 1TB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Release date: Oct. 2022

Price check: |B&H $1,699|Best Buy: $1,709 w/ membership

Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for this tablet. It's $100 shy of its all-time low price.

Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.