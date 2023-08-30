Amazon Labor Day sale tablet deals: Save $100 on the 1TB iPad Pro 12.9 M2

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is one of the best tablets to buy if you want a laptop replacement. Among today's Labor Day sales, retailers are slashing prices on select configurations.
Currently, Amazon has the 1TB iPad Pro 12.9 M2 on sale for $1,699. Typically $1,799, that's $100 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this pro-grade iPad. This is one of the best end of summer iPad deals you can get right now.
B&H offers this same deal as well as the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 for $749 ($50 off).
Today's best iPad Pro deal
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro M2 (1TB)
Was:
$1,799
Now: $1,699 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro with 1TB of storage.
Features: 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR (2732 x 2048) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU, and 1TB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price check: |B&H $1,699|Best Buy: $1,709 w/ membership
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for this tablet. It's $100 shy of its all-time low price.
Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
Best iPad Pro deals — accessories
Apple Magic Keyboard:
$349 $289 @ Amazon
Save $60 on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience on an iPad Pro. The floating cantilever design allows you to adjust the iPad Pro display to the right angle, the typing experience is comfortable and the integrated trackpad means this can fill both roles in your life as a tablet and laptop. It works with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Gen.
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation:
$129 $89 @ Amazon
Save $40 on the Apple Pencil 2. It provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).