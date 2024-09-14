37 Amazon end-of-summer sale deals to shop ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

We've reached the mid-mark of September and Amazon's end-of-summer sale deals are especially alluring. So if you don't want to wait for Prime Big Deal Days in October, there are plenty of savings to score right now.

It's never too early to save big on some of our favorite laptops, tablets, smartphones, headphones, wearables, and more. One of the top deals you need to know about drops the 14-inch Apple M3 MacBook Pro to an all-time low price of $1,299 ($300 off).

One of the best laptops for power-users, the M3 Chip is 35% faster than Apple's first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.

If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop for AAA gaming and creating, here's a deal you'll like. Amazon offers the latest Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,164 ($235 off) — its lowest price yet!

From our favorite laptops to smart TVs, see more of my favorite Amazon end-of-summer sale deals below.

Amazon end-of-summer sale deals

Top deals

Apple M2 MacBook Air: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $200 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060:$1,399 $1,164 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the best Amazon deals today takes $238 off the Asus ROG Strix G16. Asus ROG Strix G16 reviews agree that it's a powerful beast of a gaming laptop with customizable RGB lighting and long battery life. Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with Dolby Vision, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home

Apple M3 MacBook Air: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Alexa devices

Amazon Fire HD 10: $139 $89 @ Amazon

Amazon’s flagship tablet from 2023, the Fire HD 10 is still an incredible piece of tech for the cost, and now it’s even cheaper with a $60 discount. It has a 10-inch HD display, 13-hour battery life, 32GB of storage (with a 64 GB version available too). It’s perfect not just as an entertainment device, but also as an all-rounder for browsing, work, and studying too.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $189 $139 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet. It’s the same specs as the regular Fire HD 10, but in a durable protective case. This is the Pro version, which is designed for older kids — that means a less chunky case, and some comprehensive parental controls to make sure your youngsters stay on the good bits of the internet.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $129 $59 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Fire HD 8 Tablet — Amazon’s answer to the iPad Mini, but with a much more “mini” price tag. It’s billed as the ultimate portable entertainment device, with an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, 64GB of storage, and access to all the major streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Get $20 off the latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick — the 4K Max. This handy device lets you access all your favorite streaming services in glorious 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It comes with WiFi 6 for a solid connection while you’re streaming, and it also lets you play games without a console via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Laptops

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price on Amazon! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 — the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Gaming laptops

HP Victus 15 RTX 2050 (2024): $699 $599 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the 2024 HP Victus 15 is at its best price yet. Don't let the modest cost fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home Price check: Newegg $738

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: $1,149 $969 @ Amazon

We recently reviewed the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and scored it 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its stellar performance, bright and colorful display, sturdy chassis, and wide array of ports. The only things we didn't like were the short battery life, harsh audio, and sluggish trackpad. Important note: we tested the model with higher CPU and storage. Features include a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz LED display, an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a 512GB SSD, DTS X: Ultra audio, a customizable four-zone RGB keyboard, Windows 11 Home, and a sweeping selection of ports.

Mini PCs

Apple Mac mini M2: $799 $689 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $110 off, the 512GB model Apple Mac mini M2 is just $20 shy of its all-time low price. In our Apple Mac mini M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its great performance, sleek, compact design, and affordable price. It's the Editors' Choice mini PC. Features: Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, MacOS Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A. HDMI out, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

Tablets

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the latest iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad 10: $349 $299 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th-generation iPad at Amazon. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $399 $209 @ Amazon

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $140 on the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Samsung refreshed this series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and so much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content or gaming.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,299 $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $500 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Headphones

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199

Amazon takes $50 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Beats Studio Pro: $349 $199 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Beats Studio Pro is the best AirPods Max alternative to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatibility, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's end-of-summer sale knocks $100 off the Google Pixel Watch 2. Google's latest flagship smartwatch features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Phones

iPhone 16 Preorder: $799 $0.01 @ Amazon

You can now preorder the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 at Amazon for just a penny with activation with Boost Mobile. Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. iPhone 16 preorder deals slash up to $800 off the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 Plus when you trade in an iPhone 12 or later. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink. iPhone 16 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 20. You may also preorder the iPhone 16 from:

Apple| Best Buy for AT&T or Verizon| Walmart for AT&T or Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile | Verizon.

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799, now $499

Save $300 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

Google Pixel 8 (Unlocked): $699 $499 @ Amazon

Save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: Best Buy $399 w/ Activation

PC Accessories

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $27 $22 @Amazon

Logitech manufactures peripherals of all kinds, so even their budget options are devices you can usually afford to trust. This combo features a compact wireless mouse and full-size keyboard that are entirely plug-and-play, taking no time to install at alk, and feature incredible battery lives of up to 36 months!

Logitech HD Pro C920: $99 $69 @ Amazon

Now $40 off at Amazon, the Logitech HD Pro C920 is one of the best laptop webcams to buy. In our Logitech C920 webcam review, we were impressed by its sharp, clear photos and video. We gave it a 4.5-star rating and named it the Editor's Choice webcam.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB: $269 $169 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $100 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.

Gaming

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Released on Feb. 28, 2024, Game Mill's TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is now $10 off. From Game Mill Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with 3 additional stages and 6 additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favorite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op and dominate the Foot Clan to foil the Shredder’s maniacal plan.

Logitech G335 Gaming Headset: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset and get a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: was $249, now $149 w/ Prime

Save $100 on the PS5-compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning-fast storage space to your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.

TVs

65" Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV (2024): $997 $797 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 65-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV:$799 $659 @ Amazon

Save $140 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: $519 $329 @ Amazon

This Amazon end-of-summer sale deals knocks $190 on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.