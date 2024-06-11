Act fast! The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets $1500 price slash in surprise flash sale
The excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is nearly 50% off — today only!
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is our top pick for best business laptops and is currently the best-selling ThinkPad at Lenovo. Launched in June 2023, this release was succeeded by the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and is now heavily discounted as a result.
In a limited-time Lenovo flash deal, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,711 via coupon, "THINKFLASH" at checkout. Typically, you'd expect to spend $3,229 on this business notebook, so that's a staggering $1,518 in savings or 47% off.
This is one of the most generous discounts I've seen on this particular ThinkPad and one of the best laptop deals from Lenovo's flash sale.
In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we praised its compact, remarkably lightweight design, speedy SSD, and great battery life. After extensive real-world and performance tests, we gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Built to military specifications, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon withstands the everyday wear and tear of heavy use and travel. It's outfitted with a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with a privacy shutter to support fast and secure thanks to Windows Hello face recognition. Alternatively, you can set up the laptop's integrated fingerprint reader for instant access.
If you're looking for a reliable and secure laptop for school, home office, or business, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a sensible choice. Especially at this tempting price!
Lenovo's Flash Sale ends Wednesday, June 12.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Was: $3,299
Now: $1,711 @ Lenovo
Lenovo knocks a whopping $1,518 (47%) off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKFLASH" at checkout.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: July 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,620 (via 3rd party seller)
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this configuration ThinkPad X1 Gen 11.
Reviews: The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 earned high scores across our brands. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we gave it 4 out of 5-stars for its remarkably lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office or business.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for demanding graphics handling. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ideal for the office, remote workers and traveling business professionals. If you want a PC primarily for gaming, video-editing and other graphics intensive tasks, a gaming notebook or creator laptop is best for you.
