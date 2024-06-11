Act fast! The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets $1500 price slash in surprise flash sale

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is our top pick for best business laptops and is currently the best-selling ThinkPad at Lenovo. Launched in June 2023, this release was succeeded by the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and is now heavily discounted as a result.

In a limited-time Lenovo flash deal, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,711 via coupon, "THINKFLASH" at checkout. Typically, you'd expect to spend $3,229 on this business notebook, so that's a staggering $1,518 in savings or 47% off.

This is one of the most generous discounts I've seen on this particular ThinkPad and one of the best laptop deals from Lenovo's flash sale.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we praised its compact, remarkably lightweight design, speedy SSD, and great battery life. After extensive real-world and performance tests, we gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Built to military specifications, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon withstands the everyday wear and tear of heavy use and travel. It's outfitted with a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with a privacy shutter to support fast and secure thanks to Windows Hello face recognition. Alternatively, you can set up the laptop's integrated fingerprint reader for instant access.

If you're looking for a reliable and secure laptop for school, home office, or business, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a sensible choice. Especially at this tempting price!

Lenovo's Flash Sale ends Wednesday, June 12.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal