5 Apple accessories that complement the new yellow iPhone 14

The banana-yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available for pre-order, but many are hesitant to purchase the new Spongebob Squarepants-esque colorway because it clashes with their other iDevices. Laptop Mag Editor-in-Chief Sherri L. Smith, for example, says she'd be more receptive to the yellow iPhone 14 if Apple released a pair of lemony AirPods, too.

Unfortunately, the Cupertino-based tech giant did no such thing. However, thanks to third-party vendors, we can still spice up our iDevices with the bright, sunny colors Apple is reluctant to roll out. Below, you can find 5 of the best accessories to complement the new yellow iPhone 14, allowing you to strut around in tech-influenced style that stops traffic, or at least makes it proceed with caution.

Note: You can pre-order the new yellow iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus here (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future) 1. Yellow AirPods Pro case (opens in new tab) Wrap your AirPods Pro case in lemony goodness If you've got a pair of AirPods Pro, and you're planning on snagging the yellow iPhone 14, why not wrap its case in the bright-and-sunny hue? This yellow R-fun AirPods Pro cover is waterproof, sweatproof, and scratchproof. So not only will it give your AirPods Pro case a sweet dose of style, but it will keep it scuff-free as it tosses and turns in your bag. It also comes with a metal carabiner clip, allowing you to clip your AirPods Pro to a handbag or a backpack. This one is compatible with the first-and-second generation AirPods Pro.

(Image credit: Amazon) 2. Yellow 10.9-inch iPad (10th Gen) (opens in new tab) Yellow iDevice galore! No, this isn't an accessory, but it's one hell of a statement, especially when paired with your yellow iPhone 14. Apple unleashed the 10th-gen iPad line last October in four colors, but the only one we care about is the yellow one, of course. Apple revamped the entry-level tablet with the A14 Bionic chip (the same processor that powers the iPhone 12), 5G connectivity, a USB-C port, and updated cameras. The 12MP front camera, sporting a 122-degree field of view, supports Center Stage, a feature that auto zooms (or pans) to keep users in frame as they move around. The upgraded 12MP wide back camera offers detailed 4K videos, support for 240 frames per second slo-mo, and high-resolution pictures.

(Image credit: Amazon) 3. Yellow MacBook Air case (opens in new tab) Yellowify that MacBook Air Unlike the iPad line, you'll be hard pressed to find a striking color like yellow among Apple's array of MacBooks, but that's what laptop cases are for, right? Mosiso offers a gorgeous yellow laptop cover for the MacBook Air, but that's not all you'll get. The pack also comes with laptop sleeve, a webcam cover sticker, two keyboard covers, and a screen protector — all in yellow, too. This particular pack is compatible with the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2018-2022).

(Image credit: Amazon) 4. Yellow AirTags case (opens in new tab) These AirTag covers are bananas AirTags are designed to help you keep track of your most valuable items, but as your digital bodyguards, shouldn't they look after your stuff in style? Coming in a pack of two, these AirTag covers are equipped with keychains that can easily attach to wallets, bags, purses, and other items. They're shatter-proof, so you can keep your AirTags save and sound. Plus, they protect your AirTags from dust and other particles that may threaten your location trackers. These silicone covers are a hit among Amazon customers, earning a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.