HP targets small businesses with ProBook x360, but is it too expensive?

The HP ProBook x360 435 G7 sports solid specs and a bright display in an aluminum chassis, but it might be too pricey for small businesses.

HP is unveiling its new ProBook x360 435 G7, which is specifically designed for small-to-medium businesses in mind. But between its aluminum chassis, higher-end specs and super bright display options, it might be leaning toward the premium side a little too much.

There's currently no pricing available for the HP ProBook x360 435 G7, but it's expected to be available in May 2020. The price is bound to make it or break it as a one of the best business laptops.

HP ProBook x360 435 G7 design

The HP ProBook x360 seems to have all of the spunk of an HP EliteBook minus the HP slash logo on the lid, which kind of does this machine a disservice. Let's be real, the slash logo is cool, and the original is not. It does sport a silver anodized aluminum top cover at the very least.

(Image credit: HP)

The keyboard deck is the same color and made from the same material. There's a fingerprint reader on the right side and a speaker vent above the keyboard. The bezels on the display are pretty chunky.

As the x360 moniker suggests, this laptop is a 2-in-1, so you can fold it into a tablet if you prefer to work with a touchscreen.

At 3.3 pounds and 12.2 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the ProBook x360 is relatively light, but it could be slimmer for a 13-inch laptop.

HP ProBook x360 435 G7 ports

There's a decent number of ports on the HP ProBook x360 435 G7. The left side holds room for a security lock slot and a USB 3.1 port, while the right side features the power jack, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

If you need more ports, check out our best USB Type-C hubs and best laptop docking stations pages.

HP ProBook x360 435 G7 display

You'll get three options for the HP ProBook's 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display.

(Image credit: HP)

The base model is rated for 250 nits of brightness and will cover 45% of the NTSC color gamut, while the next step up will hit 400 nits and cover 72% NTSC. Stepping it up again, will net you the HP Sure View privacy display, which can get up to 1,000 nits of brightness and cover 72% of the NTSC color gamut.

HP ProBook x360 435 G7 specs

As far as the CPU is concerned, you can configure the HP ProBook x360 435 G7 with either the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U APU, the Ryzen 5 4500U APU or the Ryzen 7 4700U APU. You'll get 16GB of RAM no matter which configuration you choose, but you'll have the option between a 128GB, 256GB or a 512GB SSD.

In terms of security, you'll have an IR camera, a fingerprint reader and a TPM 2.0 security chip. The ProBook x360 also passed 19 Mil-Spec 810G tests, so it can survive your typical wear and tear as well as drops.

HP ProBook x360 435 G7 battery life

HP hasn't rated the battery life of the ProBook x360, but we know that it will come with a 3-cell, 45 Wh Li-ion polymer battery. You'll have to wait for the full review to get a definitive answer on battery life.

Bottom line

We're excited to get the HP ProBook x360 435 G7 through our lab to see how it performs on our tests. However, we are a little concerned about how much it's going to cost exactly, especially if it's meant for smaller businesses. Stay tuned for the full review and benchmarks when the ProBook x360 launches later this year.