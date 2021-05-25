Wow! HP Spectre x360 13 — the best 2-in-1 laptop — with Intel 11th Gen CPU falls to $855 for Memorial Day

The HP Spectre x360 13 convertible is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops for its premium design and speed. Right now, you can snag this versatile notebook PC for the low during HP's Memorial Day sale.

For a limited time, the Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 13 can be had for just $855 ($195 off) via coupon, "HP21MD5". Normally, it retails for $1,050, so you're saving $195. It's the lowest price we've seen for this touchscreen laptop and one of the best laptop deals of the season.

HP Spectre x360 deal

HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1: was $1,050 now $855 @ HP

Take $195 off the HP Spectre x360 13 via coupon, "HP21MD5" at HP. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy, it's configured with a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 4.2-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

As its name implies, the HP Spectre x360 has a flexible, 360-degree hinge. This makes it easy to transform it from laptop to stand, tent or tablet mode and back again. The laptop in this deal features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 4.2-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our HP Spectre x360 13 review, we praise its luxurious design, sturdy, compact chassis, and fast performance. Its bright, 1080p display and 12+ hour battery life blew us away during testing. We gave the HP Spectre x360 13 a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

In terms of design, the HP Spectre x360 is strikingly beautiful. It's masterfully crafted from aluminum with diamond-cut edges and aggressive angles. Measuring 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches and weighing 2.8 pounds, the Spectre x360 13 is on par with its rivals. It weighs the same as the XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and MacBook Air (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8).

Despite its thinness, the HP Spectre x360 13 affords you a nice array of ports. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB4 Type C (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, and a microSD card slot. That's more connectivity options than most ultrathin laptops in its class.

Whether you want a convertible laptop for yourself or to gift dad with this Father's Day, the HP Spectre x360 13 is a solid choice.