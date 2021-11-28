Turn it up: Beats Flex wireless earbuds just $39 in this early Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is nearly here, but there are still plenty of leftover tech deals from Black Friday, and right now the Beats Flex wireless earbuds are flexing a huge discount that'll be music to your ears.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, you can pick up the Beats Flex wireless earbuds at Amazon for just $39, which is a fantastic deal for one of the retailer's highest-rated earbuds.

Keep your ears peeled for more of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals.

Beats Flex wireless earbuds Cyber Monday deal

Amazon is slashing $31 off the Beat Flex wireless earbuds for Cyber Monday. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls. If Amazon runs out of stock, you'll find the same earbud deal at Walmart.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds have been around for a while, and for good reason; they're among the best wireless earbuds you'll find on Amazon right now, especially at this price. These headphones won't create the same isolation bubble as the best noise-cancelling headphones, but they're the perfect companion for any avid runner.

We review lots of top-notch headphones every year, but in this case, the user reviews speak for themselves; with an average rating of 4.4 stars in more than 24,000 reviews on Amazon, customers appreciate the Beats Flex buds for their overall value. They're great on-the-go headphones for non-audiophiles who aren't too picky about sonic depth (and don't mind the cord). Plus, they're compatible with both Apple and Android phones.

Early Cyber Monday deals are already heating up, so keep a lookout for more of the best deals on today's top tech; the best Black Friday headphones deals are about to switch gears for Cyber Monday.